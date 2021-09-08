CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon City, OR

Cross Country Slideshow: Three Rivers League girls preview meet

By Miles Vance
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos.

So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Three Rivers League girls cross country preview meet at Oregon City High School on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Click anywhere to enter the slideshow, then scroll down and click on any image to enter fullscreen.

To buy an image or print from this event, go to milesvance.smugmug.com.

To see the complete story on this meet, click here.

Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oregon City, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Oregon City, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Oregon City, OR
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Rivers#Oregon City High School#Rivers League#Milesvance Smugmug Com#Javascript
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County high school girls soccer teams previewed for '21

Clackamas County's 11 high school girls soccer teams previewed for 2021 campaigns. After powering through a pandemic-shortened 2020 season last spring, the varsity girls soccer teams from Clackamas County's 11 high schools are ready do things right in 2021. That group includes returning league champions from Clackamas, Lake Oswego, Wilsonville...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Slideshow: Lake Oswego beats Sherwood

Images by Jaime Valdez from Sherwood High, where the Lakers got the best of the Bowmen, 48-20. Lake Oswego improved to 2-0 on Friday with a 48-20 win at Sherwood High. Images from Jaime Valdez. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Sunday, Sept. 12: Thorns 1, Courage 0

Portland wins for the first time at North Carolina, extends league lead with 10th shutout. The goal: Sophia Smith ran onto a ball out of midfield from Christine Sinclair and slotted a shot past North Carolina goalkeeper Casey Murphy for her team-leading sixth goal of the season (1-0 Thorns, 57th minute).
Newberg, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

NHS soccer teams get rolling

Tiger sports round-up: Volleyball, cross-country also begin seasons, water polo continues domination. All of Newberg High School's fall sports teams have started their seasons and among the last squads to start were the boys and girls soccer teams. A return to the pitch brought with it an opportunity for the Tigers to establish themselves against mostly non-league opponents in the early stages of their schedules.
Marion, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

North Marion falls to Sweet Home 35-0

AURORA — It wasn't pretty. North Marion's football team struggled until the final quarter of play against the visiting Sweet Home squad, and ultimately didn't register any points in the game. The Huskies were shut out 35-0 in the home opener Friday, Sept. 10. But it was an improvement over...
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Woodburn boys soccer downs Clackamas 3-0

The Bulldogs took over in the second half against a game Cavaliers squad, playing loose and fast en route to the win. WOODBURN—The Woodburn boys soccer team has begun its march toward another state title. The perennial title-contending team is sterling thus far in their campaign, going 2-0 in as many contests.

Comments / 0

Community Policy