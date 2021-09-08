CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s possible to help more positive images pop into your mind

Cover picture for the articleIs a post-doctoral researcher in the Mental Health Research and Treatment Center at Ruhr University Bochum in Germany. Sometimes, the most interesting research findings are the ones you were not looking for. This happened to me in late 2007 when I was interviewing a participant about her experience of a study she had just completed that involved imagining positive scenarios every day at home for one week. The focus of the interview was about how helpful she’d found the sessions, what she thought of their length and frequency and so on. It wasn’t until my standard final question, ‘Is there anything else you’d like to mention?’, that the participant gave a reply – ‘Well, there was this one thing…’ – that completely changed my perspective on the depression intervention we were developing, and that continues to have a significant influence on my research to this day.

