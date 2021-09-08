Cannabis Legalization Risks Indoor Air Quality Progress
After years of progress on protections against secondhand tobacco smoke, multiple states and local governments now allow indoor smoking of cannabis at licensed cannabis businesses. A new study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, published by Elsevier, found that over 50 localities in the United States allow indoor smoking at these businesses, exposing customers and employees to secondhand cannabis smoke (SHCS).www.technologynetworks.com
Comments / 0