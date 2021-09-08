CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannabis Legalization Risks Indoor Air Quality Progress

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of progress on protections against secondhand tobacco smoke, multiple states and local governments now allow indoor smoking of cannabis at licensed cannabis businesses. A new study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, published by Elsevier, found that over 50 localities in the United States allow indoor smoking at these businesses, exposing customers and employees to secondhand cannabis smoke (SHCS).

