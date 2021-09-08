CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Cross Country Slideshow: Three Rivers League girls preview meet

By Miles Vance
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos.

So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Three Rivers League girls cross country preview meet at Oregon City High School on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Click anywhere to enter the slideshow, then scroll down and click on any image to enter fullscreen.

To buy an image or print from this event, go to milesvance.smugmug.com.

To see the complete story on this meet, click here.

Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Posted by
Beaverton Valley Times

Mountainside girls soccer still building despite success

A state power the past three seasons, the Mavericks are rebuilding after successful seniors move on. It's a new school year, and with it comes a new generation of Mountainside girls soccer players. Since head coach Travis Schoonover became the school's inaugural head coach in 2017, the director of youth...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County high school girls soccer teams previewed for '21

Clackamas County's 11 high school girls soccer teams previewed for 2021 campaigns. After powering through a pandemic-shortened 2020 season last spring, the varsity girls soccer teams from Clackamas County's 11 high schools are ready do things right in 2021. That group includes returning league champions from Clackamas, Lake Oswego, Wilsonville...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Slideshow: Lake Oswego beats Sherwood

Images by Jaime Valdez from Sherwood High, where the Lakers got the best of the Bowmen, 48-20. Lake Oswego improved to 2-0 on Friday with a 48-20 win at Sherwood High. Images from Jaime Valdez. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Marion, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

North Marion defense stymies Valley Catholic

AURORA — While North Marion didn't get any goals of its own, the girls soccer team held the high-flying Valley Catholic scoreless after 80 minutes of play Thursday, Sept. 9. "I think we're growing," North Marion head coach Ben Bonser said. "We have a lot of young girls on the team, so these games they get a little bit better. They get a better idea of how we want to play and this level of competition."
Newberg, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

NHS soccer teams get rolling

Tiger sports round-up: Volleyball, cross-country also begin seasons, water polo continues domination. All of Newberg High School's fall sports teams have started their seasons and among the last squads to start were the boys and girls soccer teams. A return to the pitch brought with it an opportunity for the Tigers to establish themselves against mostly non-league opponents in the early stages of their schedules.
Posted by
Lake Oswego Review

3 takeaways: Roosevelt football romps La Salle Prep

A talented senior class for Roosevelt football emerged in 59-0 home victory over Falcons. Friday night at Roosevelt High School, it didn't take long to see which squad was the better team. The Roughriders, hosting 5A's La Salle Prep, scored 40 points in the first quarter and held the Falcons out of the end zone. A touchdown and PAT in the second sent the game into a running clock for the entire second half. The onslaught from Roosevelt improved it to 1-1 on the season while La Salle fell to 0-2. Here are three takeaways from the Roughriders stellar night:...
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Woodburn boys soccer downs Clackamas 3-0

The Bulldogs took over in the second half against a game Cavaliers squad, playing loose and fast en route to the win. WOODBURN—The Woodburn boys soccer team has begun its march toward another state title. The perennial title-contending team is sterling thus far in their campaign, going 2-0 in as many contests.

