Cross Country Slideshow: Three Rivers League girls preview meet

Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos.

So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Three Rivers League girls cross country preview meet at Oregon City High School on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Click anywhere to enter the slideshow, then scroll down and click on any image to enter fullscreen.

To buy an image or print from this event, go to milesvance.smugmug.com.

To see the complete story on this meet, click here.

Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..