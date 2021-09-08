16 Best Magnesium Supplements for Type 2 Diabetes

We often talk about the best forms to take a nutrient—some you'll want to slather on topically, others you'll want to take via tonics and brews, and others make for efficacious supplements. And considering collagen supplements seem to come with loads of queries in their own right, it's no surprise you may be left wondering what's the way to take collagen? We've previously discussed how you should nix collagen creams or serums, but what about all the different forms of hydrolyzed collagen? Just browse your favorite wellness retailer or beauty outlets and you'll see it show up in waters, tonics, gummies, snacks, and powders.