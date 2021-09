I went and saw Dripping Springs take on 2020 State Semifinalist Hays over the weekend mainly to see 2023 Baylor quarterback offer Austin Novosad‍. He had himself a day as he was 13/22 for 295 yards and four touchdowns as he led Dripping Springs to the massive win 70-42. The junior quarterback is clearly a star who is continuing to get better each week as he has only been the starter since the middle of last season. Novosad earned his Baylor offer following an elite camp performance in June.