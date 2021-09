Westmont struggled to fnish its chances and dropped a 2-1 men's soccer match against Marymount on Friday a Lovik Field. “It is really frustrating for the staff and players to not be able to put away more than one,” said Westmont assistant coach Johnny Whallon, who served as head coach on Friday. “Soccer is a funny game. If you give a team too many chances to stay in the game, sometimes all it takes is one shot from them to make you pay for it.”