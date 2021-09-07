AirAsia Thailand registers high load factor in key travel destinations
BANGKOK (Sept 7): AirAsia Thailand has registered a high passenger load factor following the government’s announcement to ease travel restrictions from Sept 1, 2021. in a statement today, AirAsia Thailand chief executive officer Santisuk Klongchaiya said the airline has resumed 11 routes as part of its gradual return to domestic service on Sept 3, 2021, supported by health and safety enhancements.www.theedgemarkets.com
