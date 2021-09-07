Culturally Adapting Caring Contacts for Suicide Prevention in Four Alaska Native and American Indian Communities

Arch Suicide Res. 2021 Sep 7:1-18. doi: 10.1080/13811118.2021.1967820. Online ahead of print. AIM: Despite substantial tribal, state, and federal effort, American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) suicide rates have changed little in the last 30 years, prompting attention to new and innovative approaches to this persistent health disparity. Suicide prevention interventions with demonstrated success in other populations may be useful in AI/AN communities. Caring Contacts is a suicide prevention intervention that has been adapted and shown to reduce suicide ideation, attempts, and deaths in other populations.