CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Each Uterus Counts: A narrative review of health disparities in benign gynaecology and minimal access surgery

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 9 days ago

Eur J Obstet Gynecol Reprod Biol. 2021 Aug 25;265:130-136. doi: 10.1016/j.ejogrb.2021.08.024. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Health disparities exposed by the Covid-19 pandemic have prompted healthcare professionals to investigate disparities within their own specialty. Racial and ethnic disparities in obstetrics are well documented but inequities in gynaecology are less well known. Our aim is to review the literature on two commonly performed procedures, hysterectomy and myomectomy, and one condition, ectopic pregnancy, to evaluate the prevalence of racial, ethnic and socioeconomic disparities in benign gynaecology and minimal access surgery.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

Gender disparities in difficulty accessing healthcare and cost-related medication non-adherence: The CDC behavioral risk factor surveillance system (BRFSS) survey

Prev Med. 2021 Sep 3:106779. doi: 10.1016/j.ypmed.2021.106779. Online ahead of print. Ensuring healthcare access is critical to maintain health and prevent illness. Studies demonstrate gender disparities in healthcare access. Less is known about how these vary with age, race/ethnicity, and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. We utilized cross-sectional data from 2016 to 2019 CDC Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS), a U.S. telephone-based survey of adults (≥18 years). Measures of difficulty accessing healthcare included absence of healthcare coverage, delay in healthcare access, absence of primary care physician, >1-year since last checkup, inability to see doctor due to cost, and cost-related medication non-adherence. We studied the association between gender and these variables using multivariable-adjusted logistic regression models, stratifying by age, race/ethnicity, and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease status. Our population consisted of 1,737,397 individuals; 54% were older (≥45 years), 51% women, 63% non-Hispanic White, 12% non-Hispanic Black,17% Hispanic, 9% reported atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. In multivariable-adjusted models, women were more likely to report delay in healthcare access: odds ratio (OR) and (95% confidence interval): 1.26 (1.11, 1.43) [p < 0.001], inability to see doctor due to cost: 1.29 (1.22, 1.36) [p < 0.001], cost-related medication non-adherence: 1.24 (1.01, 1.50) [p 0.04]. Women were less likely to report lack of healthcare coverage: 0.71 (0.66, 0.75) [p < 0.001] and not having a primary care physician: 0.50 (0.48, 0.52) [p < 0.001]. Disparities were pronounced in younger (<45 years) and Black women. Identifying these barriers, particularly among younger women and Black women, is crucial to ensure equitable healthcare access to all individuals.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Health Disparities in Otology: A PRISMA-Based Systematic Review

Otolaryngol Head Neck Surg. 2021 Sep 7:1945998211039490. doi: 10.1177/01945998211039490. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: Social determinants of health (SDOHs), including but not limited to sex, race, socioeconomic status, insurance status, and education level, play a significant role in health disparities and affect health outcomes. The purpose of this systematic review is to examine health disparities in otology within the United States and highlight areas warranting further research.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Use of Geographic Information System Technology to Evaluate Health Disparities in Smoking Cessation Class Accessibility for Patients in Louisiana Public Hospitals

Front Public Health. 2021 Aug 12;9:712635. doi: 10.3389/fpubh.2021.712635. eCollection 2021. Research has shown cigarette smoking is a major risk factors for many type of cancer or cancer prognosis. Tobacco related health disparities were addressed continually in cancer screening, diagnosis, treatment, prevention and control. The present study evaluated the health disparities in attendance of smoking cessation counseling classes for 4,826 patients scheduled to attend between 2005 and 2007. Of 3,781 (78.4%) patients with records to calculate the distance from their home domicile to counseling sites using Geographic Information System technology, 1,435 (38%) of smokers who attended counseling had shorter travel distances to counseling sites (11.6 miles, SD = 11.29) compared to non-attendees (13.4 miles, SD = 16.72). When the travel distance was >20 miles, the estimated odds of attending decreased with greater travel distance. Smokers who actually attended were more likely to be older, female, White, living in urban areas, and receiving free healthcare. After controlling for other socio-demographic factors, shorter distances were associated with greater class attendance, and individuals more likely to attend included those that lived closer to the counseling site and in urban settings, were female, White, commercially insured, and older than their counterparts. These findings have the potential to provide important insights for reducing health disparities for cancer prevention and control, and to improve shared decision making between providers and smokers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Disparities#Gynaecology#Health Equity#Uterus#Pubmed#Medicaid#Pmid
foxla.com

Racial disparities in quality of maternity health care leads to increased demand for Black midwives

We have learned a lot more over the last year about the disproportionate complications black women suffer during pregnancy. according to the American heart association, Black women are four times more likely to die of prenatal complications than white women. Statistics like these along with concerns about hospital visits during Covid in general may be what has sparked a huge increase in the demand for black midwives. Debbie Allen is a traditional home birth midwife and founder of Tribe Midwifery, joined Good Day LA to talk about what she's doing to meet the demand, and why culturally appropriate care is so vital. https://www.tribemidwifery.com/
WOMEN'S HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Disparities in cancer prevalence, incidence, and mortality for incarcerated and formerly incarcerated patients: A scoping review

Cancer Med. 2021 Sep 3. doi: 10.1002/cam4.4251. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Racial and ethnic minority status, structural racism, low educational attainment, and poverty are consistently associated with cancer disparities and with higher rates of incarceration. The objective of this scoping review is to conduct a qualitative synthesis of the literature on cancer prevalence, incidence, mortality, and disparities in these outcomes for incarcerated and formerly incarcerated patients, as this literature is fragmented and heterogenous.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

An examination of racial and ethnic disparities in mental health during the Covid-19 pandemic in the U.S. South

J Affect Disord. 2021 Aug 27;295:471-478. doi: 10.1016/j.jad.2021.08.047. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The mental health of racial/ethnic minority groups in the United States may be disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic due to greater experience of peri-pandemic stressors. Yet, few studies have systematically examined racial/ethnic differences in mental health outcomes in this context.
MENTAL HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Clinical and epidemiological characteristics of mothers with COVID-19 and their neonates: vertical transmission

Medwave. 2021 Aug 30;21(7):e8454. doi: 10.5867/medwave.2021.07.8454. INTRODUCTION: COVID-19 disease can affect women at any stage of pregnancy, and newborns could become infected with SARS-CoV-2 through vertical or horizontal transmission. OBJECTIVE: To determine clinical and epidemiological characteristics of mothers with COVID-19, associated neonatal outcomes, and to evaluate SARS-CoV-2 vertical transmission. METHODS:...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
docwirenews.com

Feasibility and acceptability of targeted salivary cytomegalovirus screening through universal newborn hearing screening

J Paediatr Child Health. 2021 Sep 14. doi: 10.1111/jpc.15705. Online ahead of print. AIM: This study aimed to determine the feasibility and parental acceptability of screening for congenital cytomegalovirus (cCMV) through saliva polymerase chain reaction in infants who did not pass their newborn hearing screening. Additionally, the utility (i.e. time to diagnosis and treatment) of this enhanced clinical pathway was evaluated.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Concord Monitor

My Turn: Health, safety and access to reproductive care

The health, safety and access to reproductive care of Granite Staters are in the hands of Gov. Sununu and the four Republican Executive Councilors. It is past time for them to stand up for our well-being. In applying for state funding earlier this year, New Hampshire family planning providers from...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
docwirenews.com

The Impact of Race/Ethnicity on the Outcomes of Burn Patients: A Systematic Review of the Literature

J Burn Care Res. 2021 Sep 14:irab174. doi: 10.1093/jbcr/irab174. Online ahead of print. Racial and ethnic disparities are endemic to the United States and are only beginning to attract the attention of researchers. With an increasingly diverse population, focused and tailored medicine to provide more equitable care is needed. For surgical trauma populations, this topic is a small but expanding field and still rarely mentioned in burn medicine. Disparities in prevention, treatment, and recovery outcomes between different racial and ethnic minorities who are burned are rarely discussed. The purpose of this study is to determine the current status of identified disparities of care in the burn population literature and areas of future research. A systematic review was conducted of literature utilizing PubMed for articles published between 2000-2020. Searches were used to identify articles that crossed the burn term (burn patient OR burn recovery OR burn survivor OR burn care) and a race/ethnicity and insurance status-related term (race/ethnicity OR African-American OR Black OR Asian OR Hispanic OR Latino OR Native American OR Indigenous OR Mixed race OR 2 or more races OR socioeconomic status OR insurance status). Inclusion criteria were English studies in the US that discussed disparities in burn injury outcomes or risk factors associated with race/ethnicity. 1,169 papers were populated, 55 were reviewed, and 36 articles met inclusion criteria. Most studies showed minorities had poorer inpatient and outpatient outcomes. While this is a concerning trend, there is a paucity of literature in this field and more research is needed to create culturally-tailored medical care and address the needs of disadvantaged burn survivors.
HEALTH
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Newsweek

What Happens if You Don't Get Vaccinated Under Biden's New Mandate?

Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
POTUS
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy