MiR-142-3p regulates synaptopathy-driven disease progression in multiple sclerosis

 9 days ago

Neuropathol Appl Neurobiol. 2021 Sep 7. doi: 10.1111/nan.12765. Online ahead of print. AIM: We recently proposed miR-142-3p as a molecular player in inflammatory synaptopathy, a new pathogenic hallmark of multiple sclerosis (MS) and of its mouse model experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE), that leads to neuronal loss independently of demyelination. MiR-142-3p seems to be unique among potential biomarker candidates in MS, since it is an inflammatory miRNA playing a dual role in the immune and central nervous systems. Here, we aimed to verify the impact of miR-142-3p circulating in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) of MS patients on clinical parameters, neuronal excitability and its potential interaction with disease modifying therapies (DMTs).

The Conversation UK

Multiple sclerosis linked to infection in adolescence – new study

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is most often diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50. Certain genes put a person at greater risk of getting this disease of the central nervous system, but scientists are still trying to understand the triggers. My colleagues and I have been studying these triggers for many years. Our earlier research found that pneumonia in adolescence is associated with a raised risk of MS, so we decided to investigate whether other types of infection are associated with the condition.
MedPage Today

BTK Inhibitor Reduces New Lesions in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis

Tolebrutinib, a Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, reduced new, active brain lesions in people with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS), a phase IIb dose-finding trial showed. After 12 weeks of daily oral tolebrutinib treatment, MRI showed dose-dependent reductions in the number of new gadolinium-enhancing lesions, reported Daniel Reich, MD, of the...
docwirenews.com

Measures of Kidney Function as CV Risk Factors in Older Adults

At present, classification of chronic kidney disease (CKD) is based on the associations of decreased estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and/or increased urinary albumin-creatinine ratio (UACR) with outcomes such as kidney failure, cardiovascular disease, and death. However, according to Andreas Kühn, MD, and colleagues in Germany, the strength of those associations in older patients is unclear.
MedPage Today

Alzheimer's-Inflammation Link; Integrated Bionic Arm; Is Soluble Amyloid Protective?

The co-occurrence of amyloid-beta, tau, and microglia abnormalities was the strongest predictor of cognitive impairment in a study of 130 older adults, suggesting inflammation may help drive progression to Alzheimer's dementia. (Nature Medicine) Unusual development of the gut-microbiota-immune-brain axis was associated with brain injury in extremely premature neonates. (Cell Host...
technologynetworks.com

Brain Molecule Could Restore Neuronal Sheath Lost in Multiple Sclerosis

An immunological molecule called fractalkine can boost the production of brain cells that produce myelin, a key factor in diseases such as multiple sclerosis, according to recent research from the University of Alberta. Myelin is an insulating layer around nerves that is gradually worn away by inflammation in multiple sclerosis...
docwirenews.com

Research interrupted: The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on multiple sclerosis research in the field of rehabilitation and quality of life

Mult Scler J Exp Transl Clin. 2021 Aug 26;7(3):20552173211038030. doi: 10.1177/20552173211038030. eCollection 2021 Jul-Sep. BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has likely had a negative impact on rehabilitation and quality of life (QoL) research in multiple sclerosis (MS). METHOD: We explored perceived barriers to research among 87 researchers, representing 18 countries, both...
pharmatimes.com

Early use of Uptravi reduces risk of disease progression in PAH patients

New data from a post-hoc pooled analysis of the Phase III GRIPHON and Phase IIIb TRITON trials suggests that early use of Janssen's Uptravi (selexipag) soon after diagnosis may reduce the risk of disease progression in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The findings, which were presented in an oral...
docwirenews.com

Perceived injustice in multiple sclerosis: An initial, exploratory study

Rehabil Psychol. 2021 Aug;66(3):335-343. doi: 10.1037/rep0000387. PURPOSE/OBJECTIVE: The current study represents an initial examination of condition-related perceived injustice (PI) in multiple sclerosis (MS) by examining (a) the structural validity and reliability of the Injustice Experience Questionnaire (IEQ) scores and (b) the associations between IEQ scores and scores from measures of anger, pain, depression, anxiety, fatigue, disability, health-related quality of life (HRQOL), physical activity, and sedentary behavior. Research Method/Design: Persons with MS were recruited through the distribution of letters to a random sample of 1,000 persons from the North American Research Committee on MS registry. Participants who completed the IEQ (N = 139) were included in this analysis.
docwirenews.com

Uptake and Attitudes About Immunizations in People With Multiple Sclerosis

Neurol Clin Pract. 2021 Aug;11(4):327-334. doi: 10.1212/CPJ.0000000000001099. OBJECTIVE: By surveying a multiple sclerosis (MS) population, we tested the hypothesis that influenza vaccine uptake would not meet public health targets and that vaccine misconceptions would contribute to lower than desired uptake. METHODS: In spring 2020, we surveyed participants in the North...
docwirenews.com

Multiple Sclerosis Phenotypes as a Continuum: The Role of Neurologic Reserve

Neurol Clin Pract. 2021 Aug;11(4):342-351. doi: 10.1212/CPJ.0000000000001045. PURPOSE OF REVIEW: This review presents the hypothesis that loss of neurologic reserve explains onset of progressive multiple sclerosis (PrMS). RECENT FINDINGS: Evidence supporting the separate classification of PrMS and relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) is limited and does not explain PrMS or the...
docwirenews.com

Safety of Ocrelizumab in Patients With Relapsing and Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

Neurology. 2021 Sep 2:10.1212/WNL.0000000000012700. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000012700. Online ahead of print. ObjectiveTo report safety of ocrelizumab (OCR) up to 7 years in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) and primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) enrolled in clinical trials or treated in real-world postmarketing settings.MethodsSafety analyses are based on integrated clinical and laboratory data for all patients who received OCR in 11 clinical trials, including the controlled treatment and open-label extension (OLE) periods of the phase 2 and 3 trials, plus the phase 3b trials VELOCE, CHORDS, CASTING, OBOE, ENSEMBLE, CONSONANCE, and LIBERTO. For selected adverse events (AEs), additional postmarketing data were used. Incidence rates of serious infections (SIs) and malignancies were contextualized using multiple epidemiologic sources.ResultsAt data cut-off (January 2020), 5,680 patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) received OCR (18,218 patient years [PY] of exposure) in clinical trials. Rates per 100 PY (95% CI) of AEs (248; 246-251), serious AEs (7.3; 7.0-7.7), infusion-related reactions (25.9; 25.1-26.6), and infections (76.2; 74.9-77.4) were similar to those within the controlled treatment period of the phase 3 trials. Rates of the most common serious AEs, including SIs (2.01; 1.81-2.23) and malignancies (0.46; 0.37-0.57), were consistent with the ranges reported in epidemiologic data.ConclusionContinuous administration of OCR for up to 7 years in clinical trials, as well as its broader use for more than 3 years in the real-world setting, are associated with a favorable and manageable safety profile, without emerging safety concerns in a heterogeneous MS population.Classification of evidenceThis analysis provides Class III evidence that long-term, continuous treatment with OCR has a consistent and favorable safety profile in patients with RMS and PPMS. This study is rated Class III because of the use of OLE data and historical controls.
docwirenews.com

Tuberous sclerosis with negative genetic testing and multiple cerebral cavernomas: A new association (Case report)

Exp Ther Med. 2021 Oct;22(4):1183. doi: 10.3892/etm.2021.10617. Epub 2021 Aug 16. Tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) is an autosomal dominant disorder with multisystemic involvement usually resulting from mutations in the tuberous sclerosis 1 (TSC1) or TSC2 genes. However, 10 to 25% of patients do not exhibit these mutations. Cerebral cavernous malformations (CCMs) are capillary-venous malformations that can be asymptomatic or cause variable neurological manifestations, including seizures. Familial CCMs are recognized. In both conditions, specific dermatological lesions are associated. We present the case of a 31-year-old female with TSC diagnosed at the age of 18 years who presented with negative genetic testing. She was admitted to our department in 2019 for a sudden increased frequency of focal seizures. Patient examination revealed multiple facial and intraoral angiofibroma, diplopia, right hemihypoesthesia, brisk deep tendon reflexes, and distal leg paresthesia. VideoEEG indicated a frontal paramedian epileptogenic focus. Cerebral magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and angioMRI identified multiple fronto-parietal cortical tubers, as well as multiple CCMs, with evidence of bleeding in one. Under antiepileptic drug (AED) and mTOR inhibitor treatment, the seizure frequency significantly improved in a short period of time. This is the first reported case of tuberous sclerosis with negative genetic testing associated with multiple cerebral cavernoma. Such complex patients require multidisciplinary management and detailed genetic testing for increasing knowledge on neuro-cutaneous disorders.
docwirenews.com

Role of the PD-1/PD-L1 Signaling in Multiple Sclerosis and Experimental Autoimmune Encephalomyelitis: Recent Insights and Future Directions

Mol Neurobiol. 2021 Sep 3. doi: 10.1007/s12035-021-02495-7. Online ahead of print. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmunity-related chronic demyelination disease of the central nervous system (CNS), causing young disability. Currently, highly specific immunotherapies for MS are still lacking. Programmed cell death 1 (PD-1) is an immunosuppressive co-stimulatory molecule, which is expressed on activated T lymphocytes, B lymphocytes, natural killer cells, and other immune cells. PD-L1, the ligand of PD-1, is expressed on T lymphocytes, B lymphocytes, dendritic cells, and macrophages. PD-1/PD-L1 delivers negative regulatory signals to immune cells, maintaining immune tolerance and inhibiting autoimmunity. This review comprehensively summarizes current insights into the role of PD-1/PD-L1 signaling in MS and its animal model experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE). The potentiality of PD-1/PD-L1 as biomarkers or therapeutic targets for MS will also be discussed.
docwirenews.com

Interface of Multiple Sclerosis, Depression, Vascular Disease, and Mortality: A Population-Based Matched Cohort Study

Neurology. 2021 Sep 1:10.1212/WNL.0000000000012610. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000012610. Online ahead of print. ObjectiveTo assess whether the association between depression, vascular disease, and mortality differs in people with MS as compared with age, sex and general practice-matched controls.MethodsWe conducted a population-based retrospective matched cohort study between 1-Jan-1987 and 30-Sep-2018, which included people with MS and matched controls without MS from England, stratified by depression status. We used time-varying Cox proportional hazard regression models to test the association between MS, depression and time to incident vascular disease and mortality. Analyses were also stratified by sex.Results12,251 people with MS and 72,572 matched controls were identified. At baseline, 21% of people with MS and 9% of controls had depression. As compared with matched controls without depression, people with MS had an increased risk of incident vascular disease regardless of whether they had comorbid depression. The 10-year hazard of all-cause mortality was 1.75-fold greater in controls with depression (95%CI 1.59-1.91), 3.88-fold greater in people with MS without depression (95%CI 3.66-4.10), and 5.43-fold greater in people with MS and depression (95%CI 4.88-5.96). Overall, the interaction between MS status and depression was synergistic, with 14% of the observed effect attributable to the interaction. Sex-stratified analyses confirmed differences in hazard ratios.ConclusionsDepression is associated with increased risks of incident vascular disease and mortality in people with MS and the effects of depression and MS on all-cause mortality are synergistic. Further studies should evaluate whether effectively treating depression is associated with a reduced risk of vascular disease and mortality.
docwirenews.com

Testing of Journal Writing for Symptom Concordance in Adults with Multiple Sclerosis

Int J MS Care. 2021 Jul-Aug;23(4):157-161. doi: 10.7224/1537-2073.2019-108. Epub 2021 Jan 21. BACKGROUND: Adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) experience many complex symptoms. However, research is lacking on the best method to record their symptom experience. The primary goal of this study was to test the feasibility of journal writing to capture the description of core symptoms experienced by adults with MS. A secondary goal was to collect self-report symptom data to assess concordance between the journal entries and MS-Related Symptom Checklist (MS-RS) scores.
MedPage Today

Can Treating Depression in Multiple Sclerosis Reduce Deaths?

People with multiple sclerosis (MS) and depression were more like to die over a 10-year period than people with neither condition, a population-based matched cohort study in England showed. The 10-year hazard of all-cause mortality was more than five times greater in people with MS and depression (HR 5.43, 95%...
