CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Multimodal assessment of regional gray matter integrity in early relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis patients with normal cognition: a voxel-based structural and perfusion approach

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 9 days ago

Br J Radiol. 2021 Sep 7:20210308. doi: 10.1259/bjr.20210308. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: There is increasing evidence that gray matter (GM) impairment is strongly associated with clinical performance decline. We aim to perform a voxelwise analysis between regional GM (rGM) perfusion and structural abnormalities in early relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis patients with normal cognition (RRMS-IC) and explore clinical correlate of early rGM abnormalities.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedPage Today

BTK Inhibitor Reduces New Lesions in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis

Tolebrutinib, a Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, reduced new, active brain lesions in people with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS), a phase IIb dose-finding trial showed. After 12 weeks of daily oral tolebrutinib treatment, MRI showed dose-dependent reductions in the number of new gadolinium-enhancing lesions, reported Daniel Reich, MD, of the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

The impact of cognitive rehabilitation on quality of life in multiple sclerosis: A pilot study

Mult Scler J Exp Transl Clin. 2021 Aug 26;7(3):20552173211040239. doi: 10.1177/20552173211040239. eCollection 2021 Jul-Sep. BACKGROUND: Cognitive impairment in people with multiple sclerosis (pwMS) negatively impacts daily function and quality of life (QoL). Prior studies of cognitive rehabilitation in pwMS have shown limited benefit but many focused on cognitive function scores rather than QoL measures. Studies using QoL metrics primarily evaluated group cognitive rehabilitation, which may be less appropriate due to variable cognitive profiles in pwMS. This study assesses the impact of an individualized cognitive rehabilitation approach on QoL in MS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Uptake and Attitudes About Immunizations in People With Multiple Sclerosis

Neurol Clin Pract. 2021 Aug;11(4):327-334. doi: 10.1212/CPJ.0000000000001099. OBJECTIVE: By surveying a multiple sclerosis (MS) population, we tested the hypothesis that influenza vaccine uptake would not meet public health targets and that vaccine misconceptions would contribute to lower than desired uptake. METHODS: In spring 2020, we surveyed participants in the North...
EDUCATION
docwirenews.com

Assessment of Cerebrovascular Dynamics and Cognitive Function with Acute Aerobic Exercise in Persons with Multiple Sclerosis

Int J MS Care. 2021 Jul-Aug;23(4):162-169. doi: 10.7224/1537-2073.2020-003. Epub 2021 Jan 21. BACKGROUND: Cognitive dysfunction in multiple sclerosis (MS) may partially stem from inadequate cerebral blood flow. Cerebral blood flow and cognitive function improve with aerobic exercise in healthy adults. The effect of aerobic exercise on cerebrovascular hemodynamics and cognitive performance in persons with MS is unclear. The acute effect of aerobic exercise versus quiet rest on cerebrovascular hemodynamics and cognitive performance in relapsing-remitting MS was examined.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Sclerosis#Cognition#Relapsing#Perfusion#Voxel#Rgm#Mri#Spect#Pmid
docwirenews.com

CSF Chitinase 3-Like 2 Is Associated With Long-term Disability Progression in Patients With Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

Neurol Neuroimmunol Neuroinflamm. 2021 Sep 8;8(6):e1082. doi: 10.1212/NXI.0000000000001082. Print 2021 Nov. OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to identify long-term prognostic protein biomarkers associated with disease progression in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). METHODS: CSF samples were collected from a discovery cohort of 28 patients with progressive MS who participated in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Interface of Multiple Sclerosis, Depression, Vascular Disease, and Mortality: A Population-Based Matched Cohort Study

Neurology. 2021 Sep 1:10.1212/WNL.0000000000012610. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000012610. Online ahead of print. ObjectiveTo assess whether the association between depression, vascular disease, and mortality differs in people with MS as compared with age, sex and general practice-matched controls.MethodsWe conducted a population-based retrospective matched cohort study between 1-Jan-1987 and 30-Sep-2018, which included people with MS and matched controls without MS from England, stratified by depression status. We used time-varying Cox proportional hazard regression models to test the association between MS, depression and time to incident vascular disease and mortality. Analyses were also stratified by sex.Results12,251 people with MS and 72,572 matched controls were identified. At baseline, 21% of people with MS and 9% of controls had depression. As compared with matched controls without depression, people with MS had an increased risk of incident vascular disease regardless of whether they had comorbid depression. The 10-year hazard of all-cause mortality was 1.75-fold greater in controls with depression (95%CI 1.59-1.91), 3.88-fold greater in people with MS without depression (95%CI 3.66-4.10), and 5.43-fold greater in people with MS and depression (95%CI 4.88-5.96). Overall, the interaction between MS status and depression was synergistic, with 14% of the observed effect attributable to the interaction. Sex-stratified analyses confirmed differences in hazard ratios.ConclusionsDepression is associated with increased risks of incident vascular disease and mortality in people with MS and the effects of depression and MS on all-cause mortality are synergistic. Further studies should evaluate whether effectively treating depression is associated with a reduced risk of vascular disease and mortality.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

The Potential Cost-Effectiveness of a Cell-Based Bioelectronic Implantable Device Delivering Interferon-beta1a Therapy Versus Injectable Interferon-beta1a Treatment in Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis

Pharmacoeconomics. 2021 Sep 4. doi: 10.1007/s40273-021-01081-y. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Current first-line disease-modifying therapies (DMT) for multiple sclerosis (MS) patients are injectable or oral treatments. The Optogenerapy consortium is developing a novel bioelectronic cell-based implant for controlled release of beta-interferon (IFNβ1a) protein into the body. The current study estimated the potential cost effectiveness of the Optogenerapy implant (hereafter: Optoferon) compared with injectable IFNβ1a (Avonex).
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

CNS Atrophy Predicts Future Dynamics of Disability Progression in a Real-World Multiple Sclerosis Cohort

Eur J Neurol. 2021 Sep 6. doi: 10.1111/ene.15098. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: In an era of individualized multiple sclerosis (MS) patient management, biomarkers for accurate prediction of future clinical outcomes are needed. We aimed to evaluate the potential of short-term MRI atrophy measures and serum neurofilament light chain (sNfL) as predictors of the dynamics of disability accumulation in relapse-onset MS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
docwirenews.com

Testing of Journal Writing for Symptom Concordance in Adults with Multiple Sclerosis

Int J MS Care. 2021 Jul-Aug;23(4):157-161. doi: 10.7224/1537-2073.2019-108. Epub 2021 Jan 21. BACKGROUND: Adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) experience many complex symptoms. However, research is lacking on the best method to record their symptom experience. The primary goal of this study was to test the feasibility of journal writing to capture the description of core symptoms experienced by adults with MS. A secondary goal was to collect self-report symptom data to assess concordance between the journal entries and MS-Related Symptom Checklist (MS-RS) scores.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

The Role of Hemoglobin Subunit Delta in the Immunopathy of Multiple Sclerosis: Mitochondria Matters

Front Immunol. 2021 Aug 24;12:709173. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.709173. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Although the exact pathophysiology of MS has not been identified, mitochondrial stress can be one of the culprits in MS development. Herein, we have applied microarray analysis, single-cell sequencing analysis, and ex vivo study to elucidate the role of mitochondrial stress in PBMCs of MS patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

The expression and prognostic value of miR-146a and miR-155 in Turkish patients with multiple sclerosis

Neurol Res. 2021 Sep 10:1-7. doi: 10.1080/01616412.2021.1975221. Online ahead of print. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an inflammatory, autoimmune demyelinating, and neurodegenerative disorder of the central nervous system. Interactions between environmental factors, predisposition genes, and determining genes appear to be involved in its etiology. Epigenetic mechanisms such as microRNA-mediated gene regulation can determine the susceptibility and severity of autoimmune diseases. Therefore, to determine the role of miR-146a and miR-155 in MS and its developmental stages, the expression levels in the serum of MS and clinically isolated syndrome (CIS) patients were compared with those of healthy controls. In the present study, the expression levels of miR-146a and miR-155 were assessed using quantitative Real-Time PCR in blood samples of 15 CIS patients and 61 relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) patients alongside 32 healthy patients as controls. Furthermore, any associations with the clinicopathologic variables of the patients were also evaluated. Dysregulations were found only in the miR-146a and miR-155 expressions in the RRMS-Control group. When the RRMS patients were evaluated in terms of the characteristics of sex, annual attack rate, age of diagnosis, duration of follow-up, and immunomodulatory treatments used, no significant differences were observed. However, significant dysregulations were identified in miRNA expression in the vitamin D level, EDSS values, and the number of attacks. ROC curve analysis showed that miR-146a and miR-155 were significant in the RRMS-Control group for the area under the curve (AUC). It is possible that miR-146a may be associated with vitamin D deficiency and disease disability, while miR-155 may be associated with the number of attacks.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Apamin as a BBB Shuttle and Its Effects on T Cell Population During the Experimental Autoimmune Encephalomyelitis-Induced Model of Multiple Sclerosis

Neurotox Res. 2021 Sep 6. doi: 10.1007/s12640-021-00412-3. Online ahead of print. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic demyelinating disease of the central nervous system presented by autoimmune manifestations. This study aimed at investigating the effects of apamin administration on the activated T cell population in an experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) MS model. Thirty mice underwent EAE induction and were then randomly divided into 5 groups. Three groups received 10, 50, and 100 µg/kg apamin; the fourth group received 1 mg/kg dexamethasone; and the fifth group received the equivalent amount of PBS (phosphate-buffered saline) intraperitoneally. Peripheral CD4 + cell and memory T cell distribution was measured with a flow cytometer every week. Also, CD4 + and CD8 + cell infiltration to the brain was assessed with immunohistochemistry. It was observed that the group receiving 50 µg/kg apamin had a lower EAE score in comparison with the groups receiving 100 µg/kg apamin (p 0.014). Also, peripheral blood memory cells with CD44 + , CD62L – , and CD4 + markers were decreased in apamin-administered groups. Regarding the infiltrated CD8 + cells, a significant decrease (p 0.002) was observed in the group receiving 50 µg/kg apamin compared with the control group. These results indicate that 50-µg/kg doses of apamin had an effective treatment over 14 days; it reduced both the severity of symptoms and the infiltration of CD8 + cells into the CNS. Moreover, it increased myelin density and decreased the circulation of CD62L – , CD44L – , and CD44 + memory T cells. So, it appears that apamin plays a critical role in regulating immunity and reducing the complications of autoimmune MS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

The Level of Stress and Coping Strategies in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis and Their Relationships with the Disease Course

J Clin Med. 2021 Aug 30;10(17):3916. doi: 10.3390/jcm10173916. OBJECTIVES: Stress is supposed to be linked with a background of multiple sclerosis (MS) and the disease course. DESIGN: The study aimed to assess the level of stress and coping strategies in MS patients within a year of follow-up and to investigate the relationships between these aspects and factors related-or not-to MS.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Static and dynamic pupillary characteristics in multiple sclerosis

Eur J Ophthalmol. 2021 Sep 8:11206721211044317. doi: 10.1177/11206721211044317. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To examine the static and dynamic pupillary functions with automated pupillography in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients with preserved visual acuity. METHODS: Forty-seven MS patients with preserved visual acuity were included in the study group and 43 healthy...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

A promising path for future treatments to stop progressive multiple sclerosis

Researchers at the National Institutes of Health, Johns Hopkins University, and others have published results of studies that map out the activity of genes, molecules, cells, and their interactions in specific types of multiple sclerosis (MS) brain lesions thought to contribute to progressive disability. The findings point to a possible informative new way to efficiently test the potential of therapies to stop nerve degeneration, and they identify culprits involved in tissue damage that might be targeted by new therapies in the future.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Effect of Health Care Providers' Focused Discussion and Proactive Education About Relapse Management on Patient Reporting of Multiple Sclerosis Relapse

Int J MS Care. 2021 Jul-Aug;23(4):151-156. doi: 10.7224/1537-2073.2020-018. Epub 2021 Feb 8. BACKGROUND: Treatments for multiple sclerosis (MS) relapse include intravenous corticosteroids and repository corticotropin injection. Despite available treatment, in the Multiple Sclerosis in America 2017 survey, only 47% of patients reported always/often contacting their MS health care provider (HCP) during relapse. In this study, the Multiple Sclerosis in America 2017 survey participants who received intravenous corticosteroids or repository corticotropin injection for treatment of past relapses completed a follow-up survey to understand how patients characterize relapse severity and to explore predictors of patients contacting their HCP during a relapse.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Safety of Ocrelizumab in Patients With Relapsing and Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

Neurology. 2021 Sep 2:10.1212/WNL.0000000000012700. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000012700. Online ahead of print. ObjectiveTo report safety of ocrelizumab (OCR) up to 7 years in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) and primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) enrolled in clinical trials or treated in real-world postmarketing settings.MethodsSafety analyses are based on integrated clinical and laboratory data for all patients who received OCR in 11 clinical trials, including the controlled treatment and open-label extension (OLE) periods of the phase 2 and 3 trials, plus the phase 3b trials VELOCE, CHORDS, CASTING, OBOE, ENSEMBLE, CONSONANCE, and LIBERTO. For selected adverse events (AEs), additional postmarketing data were used. Incidence rates of serious infections (SIs) and malignancies were contextualized using multiple epidemiologic sources.ResultsAt data cut-off (January 2020), 5,680 patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) received OCR (18,218 patient years [PY] of exposure) in clinical trials. Rates per 100 PY (95% CI) of AEs (248; 246-251), serious AEs (7.3; 7.0-7.7), infusion-related reactions (25.9; 25.1-26.6), and infections (76.2; 74.9-77.4) were similar to those within the controlled treatment period of the phase 3 trials. Rates of the most common serious AEs, including SIs (2.01; 1.81-2.23) and malignancies (0.46; 0.37-0.57), were consistent with the ranges reported in epidemiologic data.ConclusionContinuous administration of OCR for up to 7 years in clinical trials, as well as its broader use for more than 3 years in the real-world setting, are associated with a favorable and manageable safety profile, without emerging safety concerns in a heterogeneous MS population.Classification of evidenceThis analysis provides Class III evidence that long-term, continuous treatment with OCR has a consistent and favorable safety profile in patients with RMS and PPMS. This study is rated Class III because of the use of OLE data and historical controls.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Perceptions and Preferences Regarding Multiple Sclerosis Research Among Racial and Ethnic Groups

Int J MS Care. 2021 Jul-Aug;23(4):170-177. doi: 10.7224/1537-2073.2019-131. Epub 2021 Jan 12. BACKGROUND: For unclear reasons, minorities have been historically underrepresented in multiple sclerosis (MS) clinical trials. We hypothesized that different perceptions and preferences about research participation among racial and ethnic groups contribute to this imbalance. METHODS: Members of the...
SCIENCE
EatThis

This Surprising Habit Can Stave Off Dementia, Says Study

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated five million adults with dementia—a number expected to reach nearly 14 million by 2060. While there is no cure for the degenerative health condition, there are ways to help improve quality of life. And, according to new research there is one thing in particular that can positively impact those who are suffering from dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy