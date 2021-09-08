CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Association of COVID-19 Lockdown With the Tumor Burden in Patients With Newly Diagnosed Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 4 days ago

JAMA Netw Open. 2021 Sep 1;4(9):e2124483. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.24483. IMPORTANCE: The COVID-19 pandemic has been associated with substantial reduction in screening, case identification, and hospital referrals among patients with cancer. However, no study has quantitatively examined the implications of this correlation for cancer patient management. OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the association of...

