Highlighting strengths and resources that increase ownership of cervical cancer screening for Indigenous communities in Northern British Columbia: Community-driven approaches

Int J Gynaecol Obstet. 2021 Sep 8. doi: 10.1002/ijgo.13915. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To examine the unique and diverse strengths held by rural and remote Indigenous communities in northern British Columbia, including multi-generational support systems in health and wellness, profound connections to the land, and strong cultural foundations, and harness these strengths, allowing communities to engage in innovative and empowering health and wellness programs.

