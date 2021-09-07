CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Role of Community-Level Factors on Disparities in COVID-19 Infection Among American Indian/Alaska Native Veterans

J Racial Ethn Health Disparities. 2021 Sep 7. doi: 10.1007/s40615-021-01123-3. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) communities have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. This study examines whether neighborhood characteristics mediate AI/AN versus White-non-Hispanic Veteran COVID-19 infection disparities, and whether mediation differs based on proximity to reservations.

Disparities in Breast-Conserving Therapy for Non-Hispanic American Indian/Alaska Native Women Compared with Non-Hispanic White Women

Ann Surg Oncol. 2021 Sep 6. doi: 10.1245/s10434-021-10730-7. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Little is known about the surgical patterns of American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) breast cancer patients. The purpose of this study is to determine whether there are disparities in breast cancer surgery and radiation therapy between non-Hispanic AI/AN (NH-AI/AN) women and non-Hispanic White (NHW) women.
Racial and ethnic disparity in clinical outcomes among patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection in a large US electronic health record database

EClinicalMedicine. 2021 Sep;39:101075. doi: 10.1016/j.eclinm.2021.101075. Epub 2021 Sep 3. BACKGROUND: Racial and ethnic minority groups have been disproportionately affected by the US coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; however, nationwide data on COVID-19 outcomes stratified by race/ethnicity and adjusted for clinical characteristics are sparse. This study analyzed the impacts of race/ethnicity on outcomes among US patients with COVID-19.
Hola Carolina receives grant to increase COVID-19 resources among Hispanic communities

COVID-19 resources are coming to Western North Carolina’s immigrant communities — a population that has been gravely and disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Hola Carolina, a nonprofit serving the region’s Spanish-speaking community, received a $308,000 grant to “support equity in health for immigrant communities.”. The goal of the grant awarded...
$1.4M to address health disparities in communities most impacted by COVID-19

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Office of Public Health Studies will receive more than $1.4 million in new funding to help fight the health disparities in Hawaiʻi highlighted or worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding is part of a $25 million grant awarded to the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH) from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The funding will support efforts to build knowledge and take action to address these health disparities affecting the state’s most impacted communities.
COVID-19 map of Ohio shows community transmission level

Residents in some Ohio counties are being urged to wear masks again, regardless of vaccination status, due to transmission levels of COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines to urge vaccinated people in certain areas of the country to resume wearing masks because of COVID-19.
COVID-19 to remain "a fact of American life" as infections top 40 mln

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- U.S. COVID-19 cases surpassed 40 million on Monday, driven by a continued surge in infections due to the unchecked spread of the Delta variant. As of Monday, the country's caseload was 40,016,654 with a death toll of 649,426, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).
COVID-19 Infected Many More Americans in 2020 than Official Tallies Show

At the end of last year, you may recall hearing news reports that the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States had topped 20 million. While that number came as truly sobering news, it also likely was an underestimate. Many cases went undetected due to limited testing early in the year and a large number of infections that produced mild or no symptoms.
Native American communities have highest vaccination rates in US

On Sept. 2, The L.A. Times posted an interview about how Native Americans have the highest vaccination rates. They talked about how these communities achieved such a feat and their motivations. “Native Americans now have the highest vaccination rates of any major racial or ethnic group in the United States,”...
The Impact of Race/Ethnicity on the Outcomes of Burn Patients: A Systematic Review of the Literature

J Burn Care Res. 2021 Sep 14:irab174. doi: 10.1093/jbcr/irab174. Online ahead of print. Racial and ethnic disparities are endemic to the United States and are only beginning to attract the attention of researchers. With an increasingly diverse population, focused and tailored medicine to provide more equitable care is needed. For surgical trauma populations, this topic is a small but expanding field and still rarely mentioned in burn medicine. Disparities in prevention, treatment, and recovery outcomes between different racial and ethnic minorities who are burned are rarely discussed. The purpose of this study is to determine the current status of identified disparities of care in the burn population literature and areas of future research. A systematic review was conducted of literature utilizing PubMed for articles published between 2000-2020. Searches were used to identify articles that crossed the burn term (burn patient OR burn recovery OR burn survivor OR burn care) and a race/ethnicity and insurance status-related term (race/ethnicity OR African-American OR Black OR Asian OR Hispanic OR Latino OR Native American OR Indigenous OR Mixed race OR 2 or more races OR socioeconomic status OR insurance status). Inclusion criteria were English studies in the US that discussed disparities in burn injury outcomes or risk factors associated with race/ethnicity. 1,169 papers were populated, 55 were reviewed, and 36 articles met inclusion criteria. Most studies showed minorities had poorer inpatient and outpatient outcomes. While this is a concerning trend, there is a paucity of literature in this field and more research is needed to create culturally-tailored medical care and address the needs of disadvantaged burn survivors.
Comparison of COVID-19 mitigation and decompression strategies among homeless shelters: a prospective cohort study

Ann Epidemiol. 2021 Sep 10:S1047-2797(21)00279-9. doi: 10.1016/j.annepidem.2021.08.023. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To compare the effectiveness of COVID-19 mitigation strategies in two homeless shelters in Massachusetts during the pandemic. METHODS: We conducted a prospective cohort study that followed guests in two Massachusetts homeless shelters between March 30 to May 13,...
Seeds of Justice working to improve COVID-19 vaccination rates among youths, communities of color in Worthington

WORTHINGTON — As of last weekend, 65.6% of Nobles County residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine available to protect against COVID-19. While the percentage locally is higher than that in neighboring counties, health department officials, medical personnel, pharmacies and concerned citizens continue to advocate for vaccinations.
Moundville Native American Festival canceled amid lack of school groups, COVID-19 concerns

The 33rd annual Moundville Native American Festival, scheduled for Oct. 7-9, has been canceled, organizers said Tuesday. "Due to lack of participation from school groups and travel restrictions for some Native American participants as a result of COVID-19, the in-person 2021 Moundville Native American Festival has been canceled," according to a statement on the Moundville Archaeological Park's website.
