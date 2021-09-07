Development of humoral and cellular immunological memory against SARS-CoV-2 despite B-cell depleting treatment in multiple sclerosis

Neurotox Res. 2021 Sep 6. doi: 10.1007/s12640-021-00412-3. Online ahead of print. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic demyelinating disease of the central nervous system presented by autoimmune manifestations. This study aimed at investigating the effects of apamin administration on the activated T cell population in an experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) MS model. Thirty mice underwent EAE induction and were then randomly divided into 5 groups. Three groups received 10, 50, and 100 µg/kg apamin; the fourth group received 1 mg/kg dexamethasone; and the fifth group received the equivalent amount of PBS (phosphate-buffered saline) intraperitoneally. Peripheral CD4 + cell and memory T cell distribution was measured with a flow cytometer every week. Also, CD4 + and CD8 + cell infiltration to the brain was assessed with immunohistochemistry. It was observed that the group receiving 50 µg/kg apamin had a lower EAE score in comparison with the groups receiving 100 µg/kg apamin (p 0.014). Also, peripheral blood memory cells with CD44 + , CD62L – , and CD4 + markers were decreased in apamin-administered groups. Regarding the infiltrated CD8 + cells, a significant decrease (p 0.002) was observed in the group receiving 50 µg/kg apamin compared with the control group. These results indicate that 50-µg/kg doses of apamin had an effective treatment over 14 days; it reduced both the severity of symptoms and the infiltration of CD8 + cells into the CNS. Moreover, it increased myelin density and decreased the circulation of CD62L – , CD44L – , and CD44 + memory T cells. So, it appears that apamin plays a critical role in regulating immunity and reducing the complications of autoimmune MS.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO