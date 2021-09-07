CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Development of humoral and cellular immunological memory against SARS-CoV-2 despite B-cell depleting treatment in multiple sclerosis

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 9 days ago

IScience. 2021 Sep 2:103078. doi: 10.1016/j.isci.2021.103078. Online ahead of print. B-cell depleting therapies (BCDTs) are widely used as immunomodulating agents for autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis. Their possible impact on development of immunity to SARS-CoV-2 has raised concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic. We here evaluated the frequency of COVID-19-like symptoms and determined immunological responses in participants of an observational trial comprising several multiple sclerosis disease modulatory drugs, (COMBAT-MS; NCT03193866) and in eleven patients after vaccination, with a focus on BCDT. Almost all seropositive and 17.9% of seronegative patients on BCDT, enriched for a history of COVID-19-like symptoms, developed anti-SARS-CoV-2 T-cell memory and T-cells displayed functional similarity to controls producing IFN-γ and TNF. Following vaccination, vaccine-specific humoral memory was impaired, while all patients developed a specific T-cell response. These results indicate that BCDTs do not abrogate SARS-CoV-2 cellular memory and provide a possible explanation as to why the majority of patients on BCDTs recover from COVID-19.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation UK

Multiple sclerosis linked to infection in adolescence – new study

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is most often diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50. Certain genes put a person at greater risk of getting this disease of the central nervous system, but scientists are still trying to understand the triggers. My colleagues and I have been studying these triggers for many years. Our earlier research found that pneumonia in adolescence is associated with a raised risk of MS, so we decided to investigate whether other types of infection are associated with the condition.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Eye conditions linked to heightened risk of dementia

Age-related macular degeneration, cataract and diabetes-related eye disease are linked to an increased risk of dementia, suggests research published online in the British Journal of Ophthalmology. Vision impairment can be one of the first signs of dementia, and reduced stimulation of visual sensory pathways is believed to accelerate its progression.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunological Memory#Multiple Sclerosis#Sars#Drugs#Disease#Iscience#Nct03193866#Tnf#Bcdts#Pmid#Pmc
healthday.com

ADHD Linked to Alzheimer Disease Across Generations

MONDAY, Sept. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There is an association for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with Alzheimer disease (AD) and any dementia across generations, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in Alzheimer's & Dementia. Le Zhang, from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues examined the extent to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

Nine Existing Drugs Reduce SARS-CoV-2 Viral Load in Cell-Based Study

A new study by researchers at the University of Manchester suggests that existing FDA-approved drugs may be suitable for repurposing as prophylactics, or for use in combination with vaccine therapy, to ward off COVID-19. COVID-19: A need for effective drugs. Across the globe, the rollout of several different COVID-19 vaccines...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
technologynetworks.com

Brain Molecule Could Restore Neuronal Sheath Lost in Multiple Sclerosis

An immunological molecule called fractalkine can boost the production of brain cells that produce myelin, a key factor in diseases such as multiple sclerosis, according to recent research from the University of Alberta. Myelin is an insulating layer around nerves that is gradually worn away by inflammation in multiple sclerosis...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Neuroscience News

Researchers Build a Cellular Blueprint of Multiple Sclerosis Lesions

Summary: Analyzing the gene activity of 66,000 cells from human brain tissue, researchers generated a comprehensive map of cell types associated with brain lesions in multiple sclerosis, and their gene expression patterns and interactions. Source: NIH. Chronic lesions with inflamed rims, or “smoldering” plaques, in the brains of people with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Sleep Apnea Associated with Worse Outcomes in PAD

Sleep apnea is associated with worse long-term outcomes in peripheral artery disease (PAD), according to a study published in PLOS One. sleep apnea is under-studied in PAD with understanding of its relationship with key outcomes such as health status, psychological factors, and mortality. Measurement of health status outcomes, especially disease-specific outcomes, is of clinical relevance in that it directly quantifies a patient’s perspectives about their symptoms, functioning and quality of life as related to a disease or its treatment,” the researchers wrote.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Oncologists Still Failing 'Woefully' at Molecular Testing in Lung Cancer

Two years ago, I wrote about data showing a humbling gulf between our knowledge of molecular marker testing and our delivery of targeted therapies for advanced lung cancer. Since then, we have seen very few analyses updating the state of play, leaving us with a glimmer of hope that the oncology community is putting precision medicine into action.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Apamin as a BBB Shuttle and Its Effects on T Cell Population During the Experimental Autoimmune Encephalomyelitis-Induced Model of Multiple Sclerosis

Neurotox Res. 2021 Sep 6. doi: 10.1007/s12640-021-00412-3. Online ahead of print. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic demyelinating disease of the central nervous system presented by autoimmune manifestations. This study aimed at investigating the effects of apamin administration on the activated T cell population in an experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) MS model. Thirty mice underwent EAE induction and were then randomly divided into 5 groups. Three groups received 10, 50, and 100 µg/kg apamin; the fourth group received 1 mg/kg dexamethasone; and the fifth group received the equivalent amount of PBS (phosphate-buffered saline) intraperitoneally. Peripheral CD4 + cell and memory T cell distribution was measured with a flow cytometer every week. Also, CD4 + and CD8 + cell infiltration to the brain was assessed with immunohistochemistry. It was observed that the group receiving 50 µg/kg apamin had a lower EAE score in comparison with the groups receiving 100 µg/kg apamin (p 0.014). Also, peripheral blood memory cells with CD44 + , CD62L – , and CD4 + markers were decreased in apamin-administered groups. Regarding the infiltrated CD8 + cells, a significant decrease (p 0.002) was observed in the group receiving 50 µg/kg apamin compared with the control group. These results indicate that 50-µg/kg doses of apamin had an effective treatment over 14 days; it reduced both the severity of symptoms and the infiltration of CD8 + cells into the CNS. Moreover, it increased myelin density and decreased the circulation of CD62L – , CD44L – , and CD44 + memory T cells. So, it appears that apamin plays a critical role in regulating immunity and reducing the complications of autoimmune MS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

The Potential Cost-Effectiveness of a Cell-Based Bioelectronic Implantable Device Delivering Interferon-beta1a Therapy Versus Injectable Interferon-beta1a Treatment in Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis

Pharmacoeconomics. 2021 Sep 4. doi: 10.1007/s40273-021-01081-y. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Current first-line disease-modifying therapies (DMT) for multiple sclerosis (MS) patients are injectable or oral treatments. The Optogenerapy consortium is developing a novel bioelectronic cell-based implant for controlled release of beta-interferon (IFNβ1a) protein into the body. The current study estimated the potential cost effectiveness of the Optogenerapy implant (hereafter: Optoferon) compared with injectable IFNβ1a (Avonex).
HEALTH
Genetic Engineering News

Pre-Existing T Cells Play Key Role in SARS-CoV-2 Infection and Vaccination

The role of pre-existing immunity, specifically pre-existing T cells, in the course of a SARS-CoV-2 infection, remains unclear. New work adds clarity to this intensely debated area. The research shows that T-cell responses derived from immune system memory against the “common cold” coronaviruses enhanced SARS-CoV-2 immune responses after infection with SARS-CoV-2 and after vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. It also shows that these CD4+ T cells are ubiquitous but decrease with age. These findings may help explain why the elderly have more severe clinical outcome of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

SARS-CoV-2 Outcomes in Patients With Chronic Liver Disease

Patients with chronic liver diseases (CLD) and cirrhosis, who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection, had higher mortality than patients with CLD and cirrhosis without SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to the results of a study published in Gastroenterology. Investigators utilized the National COVID Cohort Collaborative, a centralized source of electronic health record...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

Full Picture of SARS-CoV-2 Immune Response Shown by T-Cell Test

Researchers from Duke-NUS Medical School, together with collaborators from the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and Singapore General Hospital (SGH), have discovered a simple and rapid method to measure the T-cell immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19. A growing body of data now demonstrates the importance...
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

mRNA Vaccines Against SARS-CoV-2 Differ in Antibody Response

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines provoke different levels of antibody response within and between age groups. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines differ in the levels of antibody response they provoke, according to results from a head-to-head comparison and the analysis by age of the vaccine recipients. Jeffrey Wilson,...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

A scalable and highly immunogenic virus-like particle-based vaccine against SARS-CoV-2

Allergy. 2021 Sep 8. doi: 10.1111/all.15080. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: SARS-CoV-2 caused one of the most devastating pandemics in the recent history of mankind. Due to various countermeasures, including lock-downs, wearing masks and increased hygiene, the virus has been controlled in some parts of the world. More recently, the availability of vaccines, based on RNA or Adenoviruses, have greatly added to our ability to keep the virus at bay; again, however, in some parts of the world only. While available vaccines are effective, it would be desirable to also have more classical vaccines at hand for the future. Key feature of vaccines for long-term control of SARS-CoV-2 would be inexpensive production at large scale, ability to make multiple booster injections and long-term stability at 4°C.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Developing Nanobodies and Antibodies Against SARS-CoV-2

The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), continues to spread across the globe. The number of documented cases has exceeded 205 million, resulting in more than 4.3 million deaths. The virus causes respiratory difficulty as well as multi-organ damage, through a multi-faceted pathological process, involving immune system hyperactivity, microvascular damage and metabolic disturbances. The virus infects the host by binding its spike protein to the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy