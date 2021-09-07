A data-driven T(2) relaxation analysis approach for myelin water imaging: Spectrum analysis for multiple exponentials via experimental condition oriented simulation (SAME-ECOS)

Biometrics. 2021 Sep 10. doi: 10.1111/biom.13559. Online ahead of print. Many research questions involve time-to-event outcomes that can be prevented from occurring due to competing events. In these settings, we must be careful about the causal interpretation of classical statistical estimands. In particular, estimands on the hazard scale, such as ratios of cause specific or subdistribution hazards, are fundamentally hard to interpret causally. Estimands on the risk scale, such as contrasts of cumulative incidence functions, do have a clear causal interpretation, but they only capture the total effect of the treatment on the event of interest; that is, effects both through and outside of the competing event. To disentangle causal treatment effects on the event of interest and competing events, the separable direct and indirect effects were recently introduced. Here we provide new results on the estimation of direct and indirect separable effects in continuous time. In particular, we derive the nonparametric influence function in continuous time and use it to construct an estimator that has certain robustness properties. We also propose a simple estimator based on semiparametric models for the two cause specific hazard functions. We describe the asymptotic properties of these estimators, and present results from simulation studies, suggesting that the estimators behave satisfactorily in finite samples. Finally, we re-analyze the prostate cancer trial from Stensrud et al. (2020). This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO