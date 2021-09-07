CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

A data-driven T(2) relaxation analysis approach for myelin water imaging: Spectrum analysis for multiple exponentials via experimental condition oriented simulation (SAME-ECOS)

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 9 days ago

Magn Reson Med. 2021 Sep 7. doi: 10.1002/mrm.29000. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: The decomposition of multi-exponential decay data into a T2 spectrum poses substantial challenges for conventional fitting algorithms, including non-negative least squares (NNLS). Based on a combination of the resolution limit constraint and machine learning neural network algorithm, a data-driven and highly tailorable analysis method named spectrum analysis for multiple exponentials via experimental condition oriented simulation (SAME-ECOS) was proposed.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

Characterization of the NiRAN domain from RNA-dependent RNA polymerase provides insights into a potential therapeutic target against SARS-CoV-2

PLoS Comput Biol. 2021 Sep 13;17(9):e1009384. doi: 10.1371/journal.pcbi.1009384. Online ahead of print. Apart from the canonical fingers, palm and thumb domains, the RNA dependent RNA polymerases (RdRp) from the viral order Nidovirales possess two additional domains. Of these, the function of the Nidovirus RdRp associated nucleotidyl transferase domain (NiRAN) remains unanswered. The elucidation of the 3D structure of RdRp from the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), provided the first ever insights into the domain organisation and possible functional characteristics of the NiRAN domain. Using in silico tools, we predict that the NiRAN domain assumes a kinase or phosphotransferase like fold and binds nucleoside triphosphates at its proposed active site. Additionally, using molecular docking we have predicted the binding of three widely used kinase inhibitors and five well characterized anti-microbial compounds at the NiRAN domain active site along with their drug-likeliness. For the first time ever, using basic biochemical tools, this study shows the presence of a kinase like activity exhibited by the SARS-CoV-2 RdRp. Interestingly, a well-known kinase inhibitor- Sorafenib showed a significant inhibition and dampened viral load in SARS-CoV-2 infected cells. In line with the current global COVID-19 pandemic urgency and the emergence of newer strains with significantly higher infectivity, this study provides a new anti-SARS-CoV-2 drug target and potential lead compounds for drug repurposing against SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Estimation of separable direct and indirect effects in continuous time

Biometrics. 2021 Sep 10. doi: 10.1111/biom.13559. Online ahead of print. Many research questions involve time-to-event outcomes that can be prevented from occurring due to competing events. In these settings, we must be careful about the causal interpretation of classical statistical estimands. In particular, estimands on the hazard scale, such as ratios of cause specific or subdistribution hazards, are fundamentally hard to interpret causally. Estimands on the risk scale, such as contrasts of cumulative incidence functions, do have a clear causal interpretation, but they only capture the total effect of the treatment on the event of interest; that is, effects both through and outside of the competing event. To disentangle causal treatment effects on the event of interest and competing events, the separable direct and indirect effects were recently introduced. Here we provide new results on the estimation of direct and indirect separable effects in continuous time. In particular, we derive the nonparametric influence function in continuous time and use it to construct an estimator that has certain robustness properties. We also propose a simple estimator based on semiparametric models for the two cause specific hazard functions. We describe the asymptotic properties of these estimators, and present results from simulation studies, suggesting that the estimators behave satisfactorily in finite samples. Finally, we re-analyze the prostate cancer trial from Stensrud et al. (2020). This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

The impact of co-circulating pathogens on SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Surveillance How concurrent epidemics may introduce bias and decrease the observed SARS-CoV-2 percent positivity

J Infect Dis. 2021 Sep 13:jiab459. doi: 10.1093/infdis/jiab459. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Circulation of seasonal non-SARS-CoV-2 respiratory viruses with syndromic overlap during the COVID-19 pandemic may alter quality of COVID-19 surveillance, with possible consequences for real-time analysis and delay in implementation of control measures. METHODS: Using a multi-pathogen Susceptible-Exposed-Infectious-Recovered...
SCIENCE
houstonmirror.com

Food science explains inner workings of cell compartments

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers reported that food science principles have helped them determine how unusual droplets within cells stay organised and avoid dissolving into the rest of the cell's gelatinous interior. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Science'. The researchers said...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecos#Data Driven#Myelin#Multi#Simulation#Nnls#Mwf#Pmid
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Multistability in a star network of Kuramoto-type oscillators with synaptic plasticity

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89198-0, published online 10 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. In Figure 7, the x-axis labels, “configuration number, n” did not display correctly and was incorrectly given as “configuration num er, n”. The original Figure 7 and accompanying legend appear below. Additionally,...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Science Made Simple: What Is Biomolecular Imaging?

Just like an auto mechanic or automobile engineer needs to understand the components of every system in many kinds of vehicles, scientific researchers need to understand the components of biological organisms, such as animals, plants, and microbes. Many layers of biological systems, including molecular components, underpin how organisms live and behave.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

In our genes—new DNA-based chip can be programmed to solve complex math problems

The term ‘DNA’ immediately calls to mind the double-stranded helix that contains all our genetic information. But the individual units of its two strands are pairs of molecules bonded with each other in a selective, complementary fashion. Turns out, one can take advantage of this pairing property to perform complex mathematical calculations, and this forms the basis of DNA computing.
COMPUTERS
scitechdaily.com

New DNA-Based Microfluidic Chip Can Be Programmed To Solve Complex Math Problems

A novel chip automates the reaction cascades occurring between molecules inside DNA to carry out complex mathematical calculations. The term ‘DNA’ immediately calls to mind the double-stranded helix that contains all our genetic information. But the individual units of its two strands are pairs of molecules bonded with each other in a selective, complementary fashion. Turns out, one can take advantage of this pairing property to perform complex mathematical calculations, and this forms the basis of DNA computing.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
docwirenews.com

Emerging deep learning techniques using magnetic resonance imaging data applied in multiple sclerosis and clinical isolated syndrome patients (Review)

Exp Ther Med. 2021 Oct;22(4):1149. doi: 10.3892/etm.2021.10583. Epub 2021 Aug 9. Computer-aided diagnosis systems aim to assist clinicians in the early identification of abnormal signs in order to optimize the interpretation of medical images and increase diagnostic precision. Multiple sclerosis (MS) and clinically isolated syndrome (CIS) are chronic inflammatory, demyelinating diseases affecting the central nervous system. Recent advances in deep learning (DL) techniques have led to novel computational paradigms in MS and CIS imaging designed for automatic segmentation and detection of areas of interest and automatic classification of anatomic structures, as well as optimization of neuroimaging protocols. To this end, there are several publications presenting artificial intelligence-based predictive models aiming to increase diagnostic accuracy and to facilitate optimal clinical management in patients diagnosed with MS and/or CIS. The current study presents a thorough review covering DL techniques that have been applied in MS and CIS during recent years, shedding light on their current advances and limitations.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Scoring System Based on RNA Modification Writer-Related Genes to Predict Overall Survival and Therapeutic Response in Bladder Cancer

Front Immunol. 2021 Aug 26;12:724541. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.724541. eCollection 2021. INTRODUCTION: It’s widely reported the “writer” enzymes mediated RNA adenosine modifications which is known as a crucial mechanism of epigenetic regulation in development of tumor and the immunologic response in many kinds of cancers. However, the potential roles of these writer genes in the progression of bladder cancer (BLCA) remain unclear.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Metabolic control analysis of L-tryptophan producing Escherichia coli applying targeted perturbation with shikimate

Bioprocess Biosyst Eng. 2021 Sep 14. doi: 10.1007/s00449-021-02630-7. Online ahead of print. L-tryptophan production from glycerol with Escherichia coli was analysed by perturbation studies and metabolic control analysis. The insertion of a non-natural shikimate transporter into the genome of an Escherichia coli L-tryptophan production strain enabled targeted perturbation within the product pathway with shikimate during parallelised short-term perturbation experiments with cells withdrawn from a 15 L fed-batch production process. Expression of the shikimate/H+-symporter gene (shiA) from Corynebacterium glutamicum did not alter process performance within the estimation error. Metabolic analyses and subsequent extensive data evaluation were performed based on the data of the parallel analysis reactors and the production process. Extracellular rates and intracellular metabolite concentrations displayed evident deflections in cell metabolism and particularly in chorismate biosynthesis due to the perturbations with shikimate. Intracellular flux distributions were estimated using a thermodynamics-based flux analysis method, which integrates thermodynamic constraints and intracellular metabolite concentrations to restrain the solution space. Feasible flux distributions, Gibbs reaction energies and concentration ranges were computed simultaneously for the genome-wide metabolic model, with minimum bias in relation to the direction of metabolic reactions. Metabolic control analysis was applied to estimate elasticities and flux control coefficients, predicting controlling sites for L-tryptophan biosynthesis. The addition of shikimate led to enhanced deviations in chorismate biosynthesis, revealing a so far not observed control of 3-dehydroquinate synthase on L-tryptophan formation. The relative expression of the identified target genes was analysed with RT-qPCR. Transcriptome analysis revealed disparities in gene expression and the localisation of target genes to further improve the microbial L-tryptophan producer by metabolic engineering.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Process evaluations of a web-based intervention to increase handwashing during a pandemic: Moving Germ Defence from a randomised controlled trial to public dissemination

J Med Internet Res. 2021 May 30. doi: 10.2196/26104. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Washing hands helps prevent transmission of seasonal and pandemic respiratory viruses. The PRIMIT study developed a fully automated, digital intervention to promote handwashing. In a randomised controlled trial during the Swine Flu outbreak, participants who had access to the intervention reported washing their hands more and experienced less respiratory tract infections than those without access. Using these findings, the intervention was subsequently adapted, renamed ‘Germ Defence’, and a study designed to assess a preliminary dissemination of the intervention to the general public to help prevent the spread of seasonal colds and flu.
INTERNET
Nature.com

The use of multi-criteria method in the process of threat assessment to the environment

Measurements of the content of trace elements, including toxic and carcinogenic metals, in various fractions of particulate matter PM are an important element of environmental monitoring and research involving their impact on human health. The article presents the measurement results of atmospheric composition of suspended dust (PM10), respirable fraction (PM2.5) and submicron particulate matter (PM1) collected with the Dekati PM10 cascade impactor. Samples were collected in the vicinity of four working power plants (from 28 May to 23 September 2014) and four coking plants (from 4 May to 28 August 2015) in Upper Silesia, Poland. The qualitative and quantitative analysis of the solutions: arsenic (As), cadmium (Cd), cobalt (Co), chromium (Cr), mercury (Hg), manganese (Mn), nickel (Ni), lead (Pb), antimony (Sb) and selenium (Se) obtained for individual fractions was performed by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry, using the apparatus ICP-MS. The research results were used to determine a synthetic assessment of the threat to the anthropogenic environment and for the preparation of the ranking of the measured points.
SCIENCE
securitymagazine.com

Disrupting the status quo: Data-driven analysis of terrorism

As any effective manager knows, you can’t manage what you can’t measure. Since September 11, 2001, how best to measure – and therefore manage – terrorism risk has been an ongoing quest. Protecting people, property and information from security threats at an operational level requires reliable measurement methods as a solid foundation for security precautions, plans, policies and other responses.
TERRORISM
asu.edu

Study explores a unique material with tunable properties

If you’re old enough, you may still have a box of cassettes or VHS tapes lying around. These storage devices were popular in the 1970s and '80s but have since fallen into disuse, replaced by CDs and other digital media. Now, researchers are taking a new look at chromium oxides,...
CHEMISTRY
purdue.edu

Study: First observation of high-harmonic generation in robust, refractory metals

The generation of high harmonics from metals opens a link between solid and plasma harmonics. High-harmonic generation (HHG) is the field of creating high-frequency photons from low-frequency lasers. HHG is the cornerstone of nonlinear optics, with applications in spectroscopy, attosecond science and so on. In this study, researchers used titanium nitride to achieve HHG in refractory metals for the first time. In the future, this could pave the way to focusing the radiation down to nanoscale for use in nanomachining, nanofabrication and medical applications, as well as HHG enhancement for the generation of frequency combs for the next generation of nuclear clocks.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Novel technology makes studying gene function easier, faster and more efficient

Studying the role genes play on basic biology and disease is now easier, faster and more efficient, say researchers at Baylor College of Medicine. They have developed a drug-based genetic platform that enables scientists to track genetic manipulations in the laboratory fruit fly without having to screen thousands of individual flies.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

InVitro and In Vivo Investigation of S1PR1 Expression in the Central Nervous System Using [3H]CS1P1 and [11C]CS1P1

ACS Chem Neurosci. 2021 Sep 13. doi: 10.1021/acschemneuro.1c00492. Online ahead of print. Sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 1 (S1PR1) is ubiquitously expressed among all tissues and plays key roles in many physiological and cellular processes. In the central nervous system (CNS), S1PR1 is expressed in different types of cells including neurons, astrocytes, and oligodendrocyte precursor cells. S1PR1 has been recognized as a novel therapeutic target in multiple sclerosis and other diseases. We previously reported a promising S1PR1-specific radioligand, [11C]CS1P1 (previously named [11C]TZ3321), which is under clinical investigation for human use. In the current study, we performed a detailed characterization of [3H]CS1P1 for its binding specificity to S1PR1 in CNS using autoradiography and immunohistochemistry in human and rat CNS tissues. Our data indicate that [3H]CS1P1 binds to S1PR1 in human frontal cortex tissue with a Kd of 3.98 nM and a Bmax of 172.5 nM. The distribution of [3H]CS1P1 in human and rat CNS tissues is consistent with the distribution of S1PR1 detected by immunohistochemistry studies. Our microPET studies of [11C]CS1P1 in a nonhuman primate (NHP) show a standardized uptake value of 2.4 in the NHP brain, with test-retest variability of 0.23% among six different NHPs. Radiometabolite analysis in the plasma samples of NHP and rat, as well as in rat brain samples, showed that [11C]CS1P1 was stable in vivo. Kinetic modeling studies using a two-compartment tissue model showed that the positron emission tomography (PET) data fit the model well. Overall, our study provides a detailed characterization of [3H]CS1P1 binding to S1PR1 in the CNS. Combined with our microPET studies in the NHP brain, our data suggest that [11C]CS1P1 is a promising radioligand for PET imaging of S1PR1 in the CNS.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

The Effect of Online Solution-Focused Brief Therapy on Parents with High Level of Anxiety in the COVID 19 Pandemic: A Randomized Controlled Study

Int J Clin Pract. 2021 Sep 13:e14839. doi: 10.1111/ijcp.14839. Online ahead of print. AIM: The aim of this study was to determine the anxiety levels of parents with children aged 3-6 years due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID 19) pandemic and to examine the effects of Solution Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) applied to parents with high level of anxiety.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Non-magnetic 2-d materials yield designer magnetic properties for spintronics

Scientists in Australia have opened the door to self-assembling controllable nano-scale electronic and spintronic devices by discovering how magnetism arises in 2-d ‘kagome’ metal-organic frameworks. Kagome materials have repeating pattern of hexagons and smaller triangles, with the hexagons touching at their tips (images below). The word is Japanese, relating to...
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy