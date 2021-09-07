CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Getting the Story Right: Reflecting on an Indigenous Rubric to Guide the Interpretation of Mortality Data

J Interpers Violence. 2021 Sep 7:8862605211042565. doi: 10.1177/08862605211042565. Online ahead of print. The Family Violence Death Review Committee (FVDRC) is one of five Mortality Review Committees (MRCs) that sit within the Health Quality & Safety Commission, Aotearoa, New Zealand. A key goal of the work of these committees is the reduction of the unequal burden of disparities shouldered by Māori (Indigenous peoples). Guidance to the committees on interpreting and reporting Māori mortality comes from Te Pou (the pillar/post), a Māori responsiveness rubric published in 2019 by Ngā Pou Arawhenua (the caucus of Māori MRC members). This guidance was called upon by the FVDRC in the preparation of its sixth report, “Men who use violence,” published in 2020. In this article, the FVDRC reflects on how it strove to uphold responsibilities toward Te Titiriti o Waitangi1 in its sixth report to get the story right (Tika-to be correct or true), be culturally and socially responsive (Manaakitanga-hospitability, kindness, support), advance equity, self-determination and social justice (Mana-prestige, authority, spiritual power), and establish relationship for positive change (Mahi Tahi-working together). Opportunities for improved responsiveness in FVDRC reporting are identified, alongside suggestions for extending the guidance in Te Pou. Reflective practice on responsiveness to Māori/Indigenous peoples is recommended more generally for MRCs.

