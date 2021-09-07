Autoimmune diseases of the brain, imaging and clinical review

Front Cell Neurosci. 2021 Aug 13;15:716947. doi: 10.3389/fncel.2021.716947. eCollection 2021. According to classical dogma, the central nervous system (CNS) is defined as an immune privileged space. The basis of this theory was rooted in an incomplete understanding of the CNS microenvironment, however, recent advances such as the identification of resident dendritic cells (DC) in the brain and the presence of CNS lymphatics have deepened our understanding of the neuro-immune axis and revolutionized the field of neuroimmunology. It is now understood that many pathological conditions induce an immune response in the CNS, and that in many ways, the CNS is an immunologically distinct organ. Hyperactivity of neuro-immune axis can lead to primary neuroinflammatory diseases such as multiple sclerosis and antibody-mediated encephalitis, whereas immunosuppressive mechanisms promote the development and survival of primary brain tumors. On the therapeutic front, attempts are being made to target CNS pathologies using various forms of immunotherapy. One of the most actively investigated areas of CNS immunotherapy is for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), the most common primary brain tumor in adults. In this review, we provide an up to date overview of the neuro-immune axis in steady state and discuss the mechanisms underlying neuroinflammation in autoimmune neuroinflammatory disease as well as in the development and progression of brain tumors. In addition, we detail the current understanding of the interactions that characterize the primary brain tumor microenvironment and the implications of the neuro-immune axis on the development of successful therapeutic strategies for the treatment of CNS malignancies.

