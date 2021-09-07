CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Accumulative risk of clinical event in high-risk radiologically isolated syndrome in Argentina: data from the nationwide registry RelevarEM

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 9 days ago

J Neurol. 2021 Sep 7. doi: 10.1007/s00415-021-10791-4. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: We aimed to analyze the accumulative risk of MRI and OB factors for evolution from RIS to MS in subjects included in the Argentinean MS registry (NCT03375177). METHODS: RIS subjects were identified according to RIS diagnosis criteria. Subjects...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

National population prevalence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 among pregnant women in Scotland during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic: a prospective national serosurvey

Public Health. 2021 Aug 16;199:17-19. doi: 10.1016/j.puhe.2021.08.005. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to determine SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence among pregnant women in the Scottish population during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. STUDY DESIGN: Prospective national serosurvey. METHODS: We tested 13,428 residual samples retrieved from pregnant women participating...
WORLD
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ris#Mri#Registry#Accumulative#Nct03375177#Kaplan Meier#Pmid
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
NUTRITION
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Argentina
Best Life

If You Have These Short-Lived Symptoms, You May Soon Have a Stroke

In the U.S., nearly 610,000 people have their first stroke every year, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As both a leading cause of long-term disability and death, it's important to know all of the warning signs. There are a number of major stroke signs to be aware of, but experts say a few minor symptoms are equally important, not to mention easier to miss. Because these symptoms tend to pass fairly quickly, many people ignore them, but that's not a mistake you want to make. Read on to learn which short-lived symptoms could signal a stroke on the horizon.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
theadvocate.com

Infected with COVID? This simple treatment could help keep you out of the hospital

If you get infected with COVID-19, there's a simple treatment that could significantly improve your chances of staying out of the hospital: monoclonal antibodies. Most hospitals offer the treatment, which helps jumpstart your body's immune response to the virus. It typically takes an hour-and-a-half to administer and is given through an IV infusion.
PUBLIC HEALTH
100.5 The River

Delta Variant May Mutate Into Monster Variant

While things seemed to be getting semi back to normal, the delta variant has been raging across Michigan and Dr. Anthony Fauci warns it could mutate to a monster variant. The delta variant cases of COVID-19 are now surpassing the number of people who actually have been vaccinated. If more Michiganders don't get vaccinated soon to slow the delta variant, and new monster variant will mutate that could become even more deadly.
KENT COUNTY, MI
scitechdaily.com

The Next Treatment for COVID-19 Could Already Be at Your Local Pharmacy

Since the beginning of the pandemic, researchers worldwide have been looking for ways to treat COVID-19. And while the COVID-19 vaccines represent the best measure to prevent the disease, therapies for those who do get infected remain in short supply. A new groundbreaking study from the University of Michigan reveals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Surprising Habit Can Stave Off Dementia, Says Study

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated five million adults with dementia—a number expected to reach nearly 14 million by 2060. While there is no cure for the degenerative health condition, there are ways to help improve quality of life. And, according to new research there is one thing in particular that can positively impact those who are suffering from dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EverydayHealth.com

7 Things You’re Doing That Are Actually Making Your Crohn’s Disease Worse

The loss of control you feel during a Crohn’s flare can be one of the most frustrating parts of dealing with the condition. Some factors that lead to flares are out of your hands. But adopting healthy lifestyle habits and ridding your routine of the not-so-healthy ones can help you take back some of the power when it comes to managing Crohn’s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy