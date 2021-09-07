CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Discovery of Novel Biomarkers for Diagnosing and Predicting the Progression of Multiple Sclerosis Using TMT-Based Quantitative Proteomics

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 9 days ago

Front Immunol. 2021 Aug 20;12:700031. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.700031. eCollection 2021. OBJECTIVE: Here, we aimed to identify protein biomarkers that could rapidly and accurately diagnose multiple sclerosis (MS) using a highly sensitive proteomic immunoassay. METHODS: Tandem mass tag (TMT) quantitative proteomic analysis was performed to determine the differentially expressed proteins (DEPs) in...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation UK

Multiple sclerosis linked to infection in adolescence – new study

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is most often diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50. Certain genes put a person at greater risk of getting this disease of the central nervous system, but scientists are still trying to understand the triggers. My colleagues and I have been studying these triggers for many years. Our earlier research found that pneumonia in adolescence is associated with a raised risk of MS, so we decided to investigate whether other types of infection are associated with the condition.
SCIENCE
MedPage Today

BTK Inhibitor Reduces New Lesions in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis

Tolebrutinib, a Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, reduced new, active brain lesions in people with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS), a phase IIb dose-finding trial showed. After 12 weeks of daily oral tolebrutinib treatment, MRI showed dose-dependent reductions in the number of new gadolinium-enhancing lesions, reported Daniel Reich, MD, of the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Sclerosis#Quantitative Proteomics#Tmt#Biomarkers#Roc#Front Immunol#Tandem#Csf#Ms#Sst#Pmid
docwirenews.com

Tuberous sclerosis with negative genetic testing and multiple cerebral cavernomas: A new association (Case report)

Exp Ther Med. 2021 Oct;22(4):1183. doi: 10.3892/etm.2021.10617. Epub 2021 Aug 16. Tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) is an autosomal dominant disorder with multisystemic involvement usually resulting from mutations in the tuberous sclerosis 1 (TSC1) or TSC2 genes. However, 10 to 25% of patients do not exhibit these mutations. Cerebral cavernous malformations (CCMs) are capillary-venous malformations that can be asymptomatic or cause variable neurological manifestations, including seizures. Familial CCMs are recognized. In both conditions, specific dermatological lesions are associated. We present the case of a 31-year-old female with TSC diagnosed at the age of 18 years who presented with negative genetic testing. She was admitted to our department in 2019 for a sudden increased frequency of focal seizures. Patient examination revealed multiple facial and intraoral angiofibroma, diplopia, right hemihypoesthesia, brisk deep tendon reflexes, and distal leg paresthesia. VideoEEG indicated a frontal paramedian epileptogenic focus. Cerebral magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and angioMRI identified multiple fronto-parietal cortical tubers, as well as multiple CCMs, with evidence of bleeding in one. Under antiepileptic drug (AED) and mTOR inhibitor treatment, the seizure frequency significantly improved in a short period of time. This is the first reported case of tuberous sclerosis with negative genetic testing associated with multiple cerebral cavernoma. Such complex patients require multidisciplinary management and detailed genetic testing for increasing knowledge on neuro-cutaneous disorders.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Uptake and Attitudes About Immunizations in People With Multiple Sclerosis

Neurol Clin Pract. 2021 Aug;11(4):327-334. doi: 10.1212/CPJ.0000000000001099. OBJECTIVE: By surveying a multiple sclerosis (MS) population, we tested the hypothesis that influenza vaccine uptake would not meet public health targets and that vaccine misconceptions would contribute to lower than desired uptake. METHODS: In spring 2020, we surveyed participants in the North...
EDUCATION
Genetic Engineering News

Single-Cell Proteomics Predicts Progression-Free Survival in Melanoma Study

While advancements in cancer therapeutics are occurring at breakneck speed, one thing remains certain: tumor cells are tricky. To evade immune detection and T cell–mediated killing, a tumor cell expresses an immune checkpoint ligand on its surface which binds to its respective partner on T cells, shutting off immune-mediated tumor, killing pathways. Immune checkpoint inhibitor therapies block this process from occurring, thus allowing T cells to kill tumor cells.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
docwirenews.com

Safety of Ocrelizumab in Patients With Relapsing and Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

Neurology. 2021 Sep 2:10.1212/WNL.0000000000012700. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000012700. Online ahead of print. ObjectiveTo report safety of ocrelizumab (OCR) up to 7 years in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) and primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) enrolled in clinical trials or treated in real-world postmarketing settings.MethodsSafety analyses are based on integrated clinical and laboratory data for all patients who received OCR in 11 clinical trials, including the controlled treatment and open-label extension (OLE) periods of the phase 2 and 3 trials, plus the phase 3b trials VELOCE, CHORDS, CASTING, OBOE, ENSEMBLE, CONSONANCE, and LIBERTO. For selected adverse events (AEs), additional postmarketing data were used. Incidence rates of serious infections (SIs) and malignancies were contextualized using multiple epidemiologic sources.ResultsAt data cut-off (January 2020), 5,680 patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) received OCR (18,218 patient years [PY] of exposure) in clinical trials. Rates per 100 PY (95% CI) of AEs (248; 246-251), serious AEs (7.3; 7.0-7.7), infusion-related reactions (25.9; 25.1-26.6), and infections (76.2; 74.9-77.4) were similar to those within the controlled treatment period of the phase 3 trials. Rates of the most common serious AEs, including SIs (2.01; 1.81-2.23) and malignancies (0.46; 0.37-0.57), were consistent with the ranges reported in epidemiologic data.ConclusionContinuous administration of OCR for up to 7 years in clinical trials, as well as its broader use for more than 3 years in the real-world setting, are associated with a favorable and manageable safety profile, without emerging safety concerns in a heterogeneous MS population.Classification of evidenceThis analysis provides Class III evidence that long-term, continuous treatment with OCR has a consistent and favorable safety profile in patients with RMS and PPMS. This study is rated Class III because of the use of OLE data and historical controls.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Experiences of healthcare for people living with multiple sclerosis and their healthcare professionals

Health Expect. 2021 Sep 4. doi: 10.1111/hex.13348. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic inflammatory and neurodegenerative condition of the central nervous system that commonly strikes in young adulthood and has no cure. Many people living with MS (PwMS) will have significant contact with a range of healthcare professionals (HCPs). To achieve optimal health outcomes in MS, it is important to understand factors that contribute to positive or negative healthcare experiences. Previous studies have shown that PwMS want clear communication and in-depth relationships with their HCPs. However, many studies have lacked qualitative feedback from HCPs.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Perceptions and Preferences Regarding Multiple Sclerosis Research Among Racial and Ethnic Groups

Int J MS Care. 2021 Jul-Aug;23(4):170-177. doi: 10.7224/1537-2073.2019-131. Epub 2021 Jan 12. BACKGROUND: For unclear reasons, minorities have been historically underrepresented in multiple sclerosis (MS) clinical trials. We hypothesized that different perceptions and preferences about research participation among racial and ethnic groups contribute to this imbalance. METHODS: Members of the...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Testing of Journal Writing for Symptom Concordance in Adults with Multiple Sclerosis

Int J MS Care. 2021 Jul-Aug;23(4):157-161. doi: 10.7224/1537-2073.2019-108. Epub 2021 Jan 21. BACKGROUND: Adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) experience many complex symptoms. However, research is lacking on the best method to record their symptom experience. The primary goal of this study was to test the feasibility of journal writing to capture the description of core symptoms experienced by adults with MS. A secondary goal was to collect self-report symptom data to assess concordance between the journal entries and MS-Related Symptom Checklist (MS-RS) scores.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

MiR-142-3p regulates synaptopathy-driven disease progression in multiple sclerosis

Neuropathol Appl Neurobiol. 2021 Sep 7. doi: 10.1111/nan.12765. Online ahead of print. AIM: We recently proposed miR-142-3p as a molecular player in inflammatory synaptopathy, a new pathogenic hallmark of multiple sclerosis (MS) and of its mouse model experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE), that leads to neuronal loss independently of demyelination. MiR-142-3p seems to be unique among potential biomarker candidates in MS, since it is an inflammatory miRNA playing a dual role in the immune and central nervous systems. Here, we aimed to verify the impact of miR-142-3p circulating in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) of MS patients on clinical parameters, neuronal excitability and its potential interaction with disease modifying therapies (DMTs).
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

The interaction of Epstein-Barr virus encoded transcription factor EBNA2 with multiple sclerosis risk loci is dependent on the risk genotype

EBioMedicine. 2021 Sep 3;71:103572. doi: 10.1016/j.ebiom.2021.103572. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) infection may be necessary for the development of Multiple sclerosis (MS). Earlier we had identified six MS risk loci that are co-located with binding sites for the EBV transcription factor Epstein-Barr Nuclear Antigen 2 (EBNA2) in EBV-infected B cells (lymphoblastoid cell lines – LCLs).
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

CNS Atrophy Predicts Future Dynamics of Disability Progression in a Real-World Multiple Sclerosis Cohort

Eur J Neurol. 2021 Sep 6. doi: 10.1111/ene.15098. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: In an era of individualized multiple sclerosis (MS) patient management, biomarkers for accurate prediction of future clinical outcomes are needed. We aimed to evaluate the potential of short-term MRI atrophy measures and serum neurofilament light chain (sNfL) as predictors of the dynamics of disability accumulation in relapse-onset MS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Role of the PD-1/PD-L1 Signaling in Multiple Sclerosis and Experimental Autoimmune Encephalomyelitis: Recent Insights and Future Directions

Mol Neurobiol. 2021 Sep 3. doi: 10.1007/s12035-021-02495-7. Online ahead of print. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmunity-related chronic demyelination disease of the central nervous system (CNS), causing young disability. Currently, highly specific immunotherapies for MS are still lacking. Programmed cell death 1 (PD-1) is an immunosuppressive co-stimulatory molecule, which is expressed on activated T lymphocytes, B lymphocytes, natural killer cells, and other immune cells. PD-L1, the ligand of PD-1, is expressed on T lymphocytes, B lymphocytes, dendritic cells, and macrophages. PD-1/PD-L1 delivers negative regulatory signals to immune cells, maintaining immune tolerance and inhibiting autoimmunity. This review comprehensively summarizes current insights into the role of PD-1/PD-L1 signaling in MS and its animal model experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE). The potentiality of PD-1/PD-L1 as biomarkers or therapeutic targets for MS will also be discussed.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Development of humoral and cellular immunological memory against SARS-CoV-2 despite B-cell depleting treatment in multiple sclerosis

IScience. 2021 Sep 2:103078. doi: 10.1016/j.isci.2021.103078. Online ahead of print. B-cell depleting therapies (BCDTs) are widely used as immunomodulating agents for autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis. Their possible impact on development of immunity to SARS-CoV-2 has raised concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic. We here evaluated the frequency of COVID-19-like symptoms and determined immunological responses in participants of an observational trial comprising several multiple sclerosis disease modulatory drugs, (COMBAT-MS; NCT03193866) and in eleven patients after vaccination, with a focus on BCDT. Almost all seropositive and 17.9% of seronegative patients on BCDT, enriched for a history of COVID-19-like symptoms, developed anti-SARS-CoV-2 T-cell memory and T-cells displayed functional similarity to controls producing IFN-γ and TNF. Following vaccination, vaccine-specific humoral memory was impaired, while all patients developed a specific T-cell response. These results indicate that BCDTs do not abrogate SARS-CoV-2 cellular memory and provide a possible explanation as to why the majority of patients on BCDTs recover from COVID-19.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Apolipoprotein A1 as a novel urinary biomarker for diagnosis of bladder cancer: A systematic review and meta-analysis

Indian J Urol. 2021 Jul-Sep;37(3):217-225. doi: 10.4103/iju.IJU_69_21. Epub 2021 Jul 1. INTRODUCTION: The emergence of urinary biomarkers for bladder cancer diagnosis could provide a reliable and less invasive diagnostic method. It could be also used as an adjuvant to the current gold standards of cytology and cystoscopy to improve diagnostic accuracy and decrease the percentage of false positives.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Serum Neurofilament Light Association With Progression in Natalizumab-Treated Patients With Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis

Neurology. 2021 Sep 9:10.1212/WNL.0000000000012752. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000012752. Online ahead of print. ObjectiveThe objective of this study was to investigate the potential of serum neurofilament light (NfL) to reflect or predict progression mostly independent of acute inflammatory disease activity in patients with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) treated with natalizumab.MethodsPatients were selected from a prospective observational cohort study initiated in 2006 at the VU University Medical Center Amsterdam, The Netherlands, including patients with RRMS treated with natalizumab. Selection criteria included an age of 18 years or older and a minimum follow-up of 3 years from natalizumab initiation. Clinical and MRI assessments were performedon a yearly basis, and serum NfL was measured at 5 time-points during the follow-up, including on the day of natalizumab initiation (baseline), 3 months, 1 year and 2 years after natalizumab initiation, and on last follow-up visit. Using general linear regression models, we compared the longitudinal dynamics of NfL between patients with and without confirmed EDSS progression between year 1 visit and last follow-up, and between individuals with and without EDSS+ progression, a composite endpoint including the EDSS, 9 hole peg test and timed 25 foot-walk.ResultsEighty-nine natalizumab-treated patients with RRMS were included. Median follow-up time was 5.2 years (IQR 4.3-6.7, range 3.0-11.0) after natalizumab initiation, mean age at time of natalizumab initiation was 36.9 (SD: 8.5), and median disease duration was 7.4 years (IQR 3.8-12.1). Between year 1 and the last follow-up, 28/89 (31.5%) individuals showed confirmed EDSS progression. Data for the EDSS+ endpoint was available for 73 out of the 89 patients and 35/73 (47.9%) showed confirmed EDSS+ progression.We observed a significant reduction in NfL levels 3 months after natalizumab initiation, which reached its nadir of close to 50% of baseline levels 1 year after treatment initiation. We found no difference in the longitudinal dynamics of NfL in progressors versus non-progressors. NfL levels at baseline and 1 year after natalizumab initiation did not predict progression at last follow-up.DiscussionIn our cohort of natalizumab-treated patients with RRMS, NfL fails to capture or predict progression that occurs largely independently of clinical or radiological signs of acute focal inflammatory disease activity. Additional biomarkers may thus be needed to monitor progression in these patients.Classification of EvidenceThis study provides Class II evidence that serum NfL levels are not associated with disease progression in natalizumab-treated patients with RRMS.
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Prognostic Biomarkers Identified for Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Using Whole Genome Sequencing

Investigators identified 5 mutated genes that could serve as biomarkers for disease prognosis and clinical outcomes associated with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, a common cancer with a high mortality rate and poor prognosis. Possible biomarkers for prognosis and clinical outcomes were identified, through the use whole exome sequencing and RNA sequencing,...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy