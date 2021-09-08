Static and dynamic pupillary characteristics in multiple sclerosis

Ther Adv Neurol Disord. 2021 Aug 23;14:17562864211035542. doi: 10.1177/17562864211035542. eCollection 2021. The past decades have yielded major therapeutic advances in many autoimmune conditions – such as multiple sclerosis (MS) – and thus ushered in a new era of more targeted and increasingly potent immunotherapies. Yet this growing arsenal of therapeutic immune interventions has also rendered therapy much more challenging for the attending physician, especially when treating patients with more than one autoimmune condition. Importantly, some therapeutic strategies are either approved for several autoimmune disorders or may be repurposed for other conditions, therefore opening new curative possibilities in related fields. In this article, we especially focus on frequent and therapeutically relevant concomitant autoimmune conditions faced by neurologists when treating patients with MS, namely psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases. We provide an overview of the available disease-modifying therapies, highlight possible contraindications, show pathophysiological overlaps and finally present which therapeutics can be utilized as a combinatory treatment, in order to ‘kill two birds with one stone’.
