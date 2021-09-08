CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Static and dynamic pupillary characteristics in multiple sclerosis

Eur J Ophthalmol. 2021 Sep 8:11206721211044317. doi: 10.1177/11206721211044317. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To examine the static and dynamic pupillary functions with automated pupillography in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients with preserved visual acuity. METHODS: Forty-seven MS patients with preserved visual acuity were included in the study group and 43 healthy...

Comparing the Effectiveness of Therapies in People With Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

Secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) is a phase of multiple sclerosis (MS) that may come after the relapsing-remitting phase. People in the relapsing-remitting phase of MS have recurring episodes (called relapses) of new or worsening neurologic symptoms. People who have SPMS tend to have fewer relapses, but their symptoms and disabilities slowly get worse over time. The shift between these 2 phases can be gradual and may even overlap. Because of this, some people have “active” SPMS, meaning they still have relapses in addition to slowly worsening disability. Current MS medicines, known as disease-modifying therapies (DMTs), are known to reduce the risk of relapses in people with relapsing-remitting MS, but the benefit of this treatment for people with SPMS is less clear. Recent studies have shown that some DMTs may help people with active SPMS. However, there have not been any previous studies comparing how effective different types of DMTs are for people with SPMS.
Genes associated with grey matter volume reduction in multiple sclerosis

J Neurol. 2021 Aug 29. doi: 10.1007/s00415-021-10777-2. Online ahead of print. There is extensive grey matter volume (GMV) reduction in multiple sclerosis (MS), which may account for cognitive impairment in this disabling disorder. Although genome-wide association studies (GWASs) have identified hundreds of genes associated with MS, we know little about which genes associated with GMV reduction and cognitive decline in MS. In the present study, we aimed to uncover genes associated with GMV reduction in MS by performing cross-sample (1473 brain tissue samples) partial least squares regression between gene expression from 6 postmortem brains and case-control GMV difference of MS from a meta-analysis of 1391 patients and 1189 controls (discovery phase) and from the intergroup comparison between 69 patients and 70 controls (replication phase). We identified 623 genes whose brain spatial expression profiles were significantly associated with GMV reduction in MS. These genes showed significant enrichment for MS-related genes identified by GWAS; were functionally associated with ion channel, synaptic transmission, axon and neuron projection; and showed more significant cell type-specific expression in neurons than other cell types. More importantly, the identified genes showed significant enrichment for those genes with downregulated rather than upregulated expression in MS. The spatial distribution patterns of the expression of the identified genes showed more significant correlations with brain activation patterns of memory and language tasks. These findings indicate that grey matter atrophy in MS may be resulted from the joint effects of multiple genes that are associated with this disorder, especially genes with downregulated expression in MS.
Machine Learning Approaches in Study of Multiple Sclerosis Disease Through Magnetic Resonance Images

Front Immunol. 2021 Aug 11;12:700582. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.700582. eCollection 2021. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is one of the most common autoimmune diseases which is commonly diagnosed and monitored using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with a combination of clinical manifestations. The purpose of this review is to highlight the main applications of Machine Learning (ML) models and their performance in the MS field using MRI. We reviewed the articles of the last decade and grouped them based on the applications of ML in MS using MRI data into four categories: 1) Automated diagnosis of MS, 2) Prediction of MS disease progression, 3) Differentiation of MS stages, 4) Differentiation of MS from similar disorders.
Evaluation of diagnosis and treatment practices of Brazilian neurologists among patients with multiple sclerosis

Arq Neuropsiquiatr. 2021 Jul;79(7):598-606. doi: 10.1590/0004-282X-ANP-2020-0362. BACKGROUND: Recent changes to the diagnostic criteria for multiple sclerosis (MS) and new medications have had a major impact on the way in which specialists manage the disease. OBJECTIVE: To investigate factors considered by Brazilian neurologists in managing MS, and to identify how these...
The content and effects of trunk rehabilitation on trunk and upper limb performance in people with Multiple Sclerosis: a systematic review

Eur J Phys Rehabil Med. 2021 Sep 1. doi: 10.23736/S1973-9087.21.06689-2. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Persons with Multiple sclerosis (pwMS) could have an impaired trunk and reduced postural control, which negatively impacts activities of daily living. Evidence is growing to consider the positive effects of trunk training on fall incidence and balance problems. Effects on trunk and upper limb performance is unknown. This systematic review provides an overview of trunk training programs and their effects in MS, specifically focusing on the content of training modalities and the effects on trunk and upper limb performance.
Testing of Journal Writing for Symptom Concordance in Adults with Multiple Sclerosis

Int J MS Care. 2021 Jul-Aug;23(4):157-161. doi: 10.7224/1537-2073.2019-108. Epub 2021 Jan 21. BACKGROUND: Adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) experience many complex symptoms. However, research is lacking on the best method to record their symptom experience. The primary goal of this study was to test the feasibility of journal writing to capture the description of core symptoms experienced by adults with MS. A secondary goal was to collect self-report symptom data to assess concordance between the journal entries and MS-Related Symptom Checklist (MS-RS) scores.
Treatment approaches to patients with multiple sclerosis and coexisting autoimmune disorders

Ther Adv Neurol Disord. 2021 Aug 23;14:17562864211035542. doi: 10.1177/17562864211035542. eCollection 2021. The past decades have yielded major therapeutic advances in many autoimmune conditions – such as multiple sclerosis (MS) – and thus ushered in a new era of more targeted and increasingly potent immunotherapies. Yet this growing arsenal of therapeutic immune interventions has also rendered therapy much more challenging for the attending physician, especially when treating patients with more than one autoimmune condition. Importantly, some therapeutic strategies are either approved for several autoimmune disorders or may be repurposed for other conditions, therefore opening new curative possibilities in related fields. In this article, we especially focus on frequent and therapeutically relevant concomitant autoimmune conditions faced by neurologists when treating patients with MS, namely psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases. We provide an overview of the available disease-modifying therapies, highlight possible contraindications, show pathophysiological overlaps and finally present which therapeutics can be utilized as a combinatory treatment, in order to ‘kill two birds with one stone’.
Perceived injustice in multiple sclerosis: An initial, exploratory study

Rehabil Psychol. 2021 Aug;66(3):335-343. doi: 10.1037/rep0000387. PURPOSE/OBJECTIVE: The current study represents an initial examination of condition-related perceived injustice (PI) in multiple sclerosis (MS) by examining (a) the structural validity and reliability of the Injustice Experience Questionnaire (IEQ) scores and (b) the associations between IEQ scores and scores from measures of anger, pain, depression, anxiety, fatigue, disability, health-related quality of life (HRQOL), physical activity, and sedentary behavior. Research Method/Design: Persons with MS were recruited through the distribution of letters to a random sample of 1,000 persons from the North American Research Committee on MS registry. Participants who completed the IEQ (N = 139) were included in this analysis.
A Spotlight on Multiple Sclerosis

Of all the physical components of the human body, the one we most associate with the concept of our “self” and our consciousness is the brain. Yet, ironically, it is the component of which we understand the least. This amazing, three-pound mass sculpts who we are and how we interact...
Pain, cognition and disability in advanced multiple sclerosis

Scand J Pain. 2021 Sep 2. doi: 10.1515/sjpain-2021-0067. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: In patients with multiple sclerosis (MS), a relationship between physical disability and pain has been observed. In addition a relationship between physical disability and cognition in MS has been suggested. However, cognitive functions and pain appear not to be correlated in MS patients. Therefore, we examined whether a possible relationship between pain and cognitive functioning may exist, and if so, if such a relationship is mediated by physical disability.
SARS-CoV-2 Severity, Outcomes Linked to Age and Multiple Sclerosis Subtype

Patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) and SARS-CoV-2 were at increased risk for severe disease and mortality if they were of advanced age and had progressive MS, according to study findings published in Neurology Neuroimmunology and Neuroinflammation. Study researchers from multiple hospitals around Spain assessed data from patients (N=326) with MS...
The impact of cognitive rehabilitation on quality of life in multiple sclerosis: A pilot study

Mult Scler J Exp Transl Clin. 2021 Aug 26;7(3):20552173211040239. doi: 10.1177/20552173211040239. eCollection 2021 Jul-Sep. BACKGROUND: Cognitive impairment in people with multiple sclerosis (pwMS) negatively impacts daily function and quality of life (QoL). Prior studies of cognitive rehabilitation in pwMS have shown limited benefit but many focused on cognitive function scores rather than QoL measures. Studies using QoL metrics primarily evaluated group cognitive rehabilitation, which may be less appropriate due to variable cognitive profiles in pwMS. This study assesses the impact of an individualized cognitive rehabilitation approach on QoL in MS.
BTK Inhibitor Reduces New Lesions in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis

Tolebrutinib, a Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, reduced new, active brain lesions in people with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS), a phase IIb dose-finding trial showed. After 12 weeks of daily oral tolebrutinib treatment, MRI showed dose-dependent reductions in the number of new gadolinium-enhancing lesions, reported Daniel Reich, MD, of the...
Brain atrophy and lesion burden are associated with disability progression in a multiple sclerosis real-world dataset using only T2-FLAIR: The NeuroSTREAM MSBase study

BACKGROUND: Methodological challenges limit the use of brain atrophy and lesion burden measures in the follow-up of multiple sclerosis (MS) patients on clinical routine datasets. OBJECTIVE: To determine the feasibility of T2-FLAIR-only measures of lateral ventricular volume (LVV) and salient central lesion volume (SCLV), as markers of disability progression (DP)...
Multiple Sclerosis Phenotypes as a Continuum: The Role of Neurologic Reserve

Neurol Clin Pract. 2021 Aug;11(4):342-351. doi: 10.1212/CPJ.0000000000001045. PURPOSE OF REVIEW: This review presents the hypothesis that loss of neurologic reserve explains onset of progressive multiple sclerosis (PrMS). RECENT FINDINGS: Evidence supporting the separate classification of PrMS and relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) is limited and does not explain PrMS or the...
CNS Atrophy Predicts Future Dynamics of Disability Progression in a Real-World Multiple Sclerosis Cohort

Eur J Neurol. 2021 Sep 6. doi: 10.1111/ene.15098. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: In an era of individualized multiple sclerosis (MS) patient management, biomarkers for accurate prediction of future clinical outcomes are needed. We aimed to evaluate the potential of short-term MRI atrophy measures and serum neurofilament light chain (sNfL) as predictors of the dynamics of disability accumulation in relapse-onset MS.
Assessment of Cerebrovascular Dynamics and Cognitive Function with Acute Aerobic Exercise in Persons with Multiple Sclerosis

Int J MS Care. 2021 Jul-Aug;23(4):162-169. doi: 10.7224/1537-2073.2020-003. Epub 2021 Jan 21. BACKGROUND: Cognitive dysfunction in multiple sclerosis (MS) may partially stem from inadequate cerebral blood flow. Cerebral blood flow and cognitive function improve with aerobic exercise in healthy adults. The effect of aerobic exercise on cerebrovascular hemodynamics and cognitive performance in persons with MS is unclear. The acute effect of aerobic exercise versus quiet rest on cerebrovascular hemodynamics and cognitive performance in relapsing-remitting MS was examined.
Discovery of Novel Biomarkers for Diagnosing and Predicting the Progression of Multiple Sclerosis Using TMT-Based Quantitative Proteomics

Front Immunol. 2021 Aug 20;12:700031. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.700031. eCollection 2021. OBJECTIVE: Here, we aimed to identify protein biomarkers that could rapidly and accurately diagnose multiple sclerosis (MS) using a highly sensitive proteomic immunoassay. METHODS: Tandem mass tag (TMT) quantitative proteomic analysis was performed to determine the differentially expressed proteins (DEPs) in...

