Static and dynamic pupillary characteristics in multiple sclerosis

J Neurol. 2021 Aug 29. doi: 10.1007/s00415-021-10777-2. Online ahead of print. There is extensive grey matter volume (GMV) reduction in multiple sclerosis (MS), which may account for cognitive impairment in this disabling disorder. Although genome-wide association studies (GWASs) have identified hundreds of genes associated with MS, we know little about which genes associated with GMV reduction and cognitive decline in MS. In the present study, we aimed to uncover genes associated with GMV reduction in MS by performing cross-sample (1473 brain tissue samples) partial least squares regression between gene expression from 6 postmortem brains and case-control GMV difference of MS from a meta-analysis of 1391 patients and 1189 controls (discovery phase) and from the intergroup comparison between 69 patients and 70 controls (replication phase). We identified 623 genes whose brain spatial expression profiles were significantly associated with GMV reduction in MS. These genes showed significant enrichment for MS-related genes identified by GWAS; were functionally associated with ion channel, synaptic transmission, axon and neuron projection; and showed more significant cell type-specific expression in neurons than other cell types. More importantly, the identified genes showed significant enrichment for those genes with downregulated rather than upregulated expression in MS. The spatial distribution patterns of the expression of the identified genes showed more significant correlations with brain activation patterns of memory and language tasks. These findings indicate that grey matter atrophy in MS may be resulted from the joint effects of multiple genes that are associated with this disorder, especially genes with downregulated expression in MS.