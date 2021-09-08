CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

National Trends In ED Visits, Hospital Admissions, And Mortality For Medicare Patients During The COVID-19 Pandemic

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 4 days ago

Health Aff (Millwood). 2021 Sep;40(9):1457-1464. doi: 10.1377/hlthaff.2021.00561. Concerns about avoidance or delays in seeking emergency care during the COVID-19 pandemic are widespread, but national data on emergency department (ED) visits and subsequent rates of hospitalization and outcomes are lacking. Using data on all traditional Medicare beneficiaries in the US from October 1, 2018, to September 30, 2020, we examined trends in ED visits and rates of hospitalization and thirty-day mortality conditional on an ED visit for non-COVID-19 conditions during several stages of the pandemic and for areas that were considered COVID-19 hot spots versus those that were not. We found reductions in ED visits that were largest by the first week of April 2020 (52 percent relative decrease), with volume recovering somewhat by mid-June (25 percent relative decrease). These reductions were of similar magnitude in counties that were and were not designated as COVID-19 hot spots. There was an early increase in hospitalizations and in the relative risk for thirty-day mortality, starting with the first surge of the pandemic, peaking at just over a 2-percentage-point increase. These results suggest that patients were presenting with more serious illness, perhaps related to delays in seeking care.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Hospitalization#Covid 19 Pandemic#National Trends#Hospital Admissions#Pmid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19: 99% of hospital admissions were among those not fully vaccinated

They are the new 99 percenters: The vast majority of Americans who are getting serious cases of COVID-19 or dying are unvaccinated. While COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the US, the overwhelming majority of deaths and hospitalizations from the virus continue to overwhelmingly be among unvaccinated Americans, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Boise, IDboisestatepublicradio.org

Gov. Little Reactivates National Guard As Hospitals Burst With COVID-19 Patients

Gov. Brad Little is reactivating the Idaho National Guard once again as cases of COVID-19 are overwhelming hospitals around the state. Just four intensive care unit beds are available statewide. Described as a “last-ditch effort” to avoid the state’s first use of crisis standards of care, Little will direct up...
Jackson, MSWJTV.com

UMMC reports 139 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson reported a total of 139 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, September 1. Of confirmed patients, there are 117 adult patients and 22 children with COVID-19. Unvaccinated patients make up 69.1 percent and 13.4 percent...
San Diego, CAkusi.com

How hospitals are providing treatment for COVID-19 patients

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations here in San Diego are mostly unvaccinated residents. The latest numbers show 86% of patients receiving treatment are not vaccinated. Dr. Georgine Nanos from Kind Health Group, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss what to do...
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

THE IMPORTANCE OF MENTAL RESILIENCE AGAINST LONELINESS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC IN DIALYSIS PATIENTS

Wiad Lek. 2021;74(7):1758-1762. The pandemic crisis of COVID-19 has caused anxiety and depressive symptoms to increase in many people worldwide. Yet, difficult situations may not only lead to various types of disorders, fears, anxieties and feelings of loss. They can also lead to positive changes, even to development or growth after experienced trauma, to positive adaptation, to changes in self-perception, changes in interpersonal relations or philosophy of life. Patients with chronic kidney disease, especially those on renal replacement therapy, often experience severe psychological problems such as anxiety disorders, depressive disorders, or difficulties related to coping with excessive stress. The aim of our review is to disscus the appropriatness of mental health screening tools in patients with chronic kidney disease, including those on dialyses, during COVID-19 pandemic. Recently published studies indicate the limited available data evaluating the diagnostic accuracy of screening tools for mental status in patients with chronic kidney disease. This, it seems reasonable to stress the mental health associations with situational stress in this group of patients during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. It is also worth pointing out the need to research the impact of the mental disorders in this population on morbidity and mortality, taking into account other organ complications and the quality of life of patients not only during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. It is worth to to make every effort to reduce the severity of the anxiety and feelings of hopelessness in dialysis patients, to cope with the pandemic.
Health Servicesazpm.org

Banner ICUs filling, but not with COVID patients

The new tower at Banner University Medical Center opened on April 22, 2019. Arizona's largest health care provider is seeing a surge in intensive care cases. Banner Health's chief clinical officer, Dr. Marjorie Bessel, says the regional hospital chain is seeing rising patient loads in its intensive care units, but few of those patients have COVID.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Impact of malignancy on In-hospital mortality, stratified by admission causes: An analysis of 67 million patients from the National Inpatient Sample

Int J Clin Pract. 2021 Sep 7:e14758. doi: 10.1111/ijcp.14758. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To describe the patient characteristics and the reason for admission of patients with malignancy by malignancy, and to study mortality rates for the different causes of admissions amongst the different types of cancer PATIENTS AND METHODS: Using the nationwide Inpatient Sampling (2015-2017) we examined cause of admission and associated in-hospital mortality, stratified by presence and type of malignancy. Multivariable logistic regression models were used to examine the association between in-hospital mortality and malignancy sites for different primary admission causes.
Posted by
Alissa Rose

400 Cases Reported Of New Deadly Parasite Spreading In America.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 402 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses in the past month. Cyclospora is usually spread when feces infect food or water. It’s transmitted directly from person to person because the Cyclospora parasite needs time to become infectious for another person after being passed in a bowel movement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy