National Trends In ED Visits, Hospital Admissions, And Mortality For Medicare Patients During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Wiad Lek. 2021;74(7):1758-1762. The pandemic crisis of COVID-19 has caused anxiety and depressive symptoms to increase in many people worldwide. Yet, difficult situations may not only lead to various types of disorders, fears, anxieties and feelings of loss. They can also lead to positive changes, even to development or growth after experienced trauma, to positive adaptation, to changes in self-perception, changes in interpersonal relations or philosophy of life. Patients with chronic kidney disease, especially those on renal replacement therapy, often experience severe psychological problems such as anxiety disorders, depressive disorders, or difficulties related to coping with excessive stress. The aim of our review is to disscus the appropriatness of mental health screening tools in patients with chronic kidney disease, including those on dialyses, during COVID-19 pandemic. Recently published studies indicate the limited available data evaluating the diagnostic accuracy of screening tools for mental status in patients with chronic kidney disease. This, it seems reasonable to stress the mental health associations with situational stress in this group of patients during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. It is also worth pointing out the need to research the impact of the mental disorders in this population on morbidity and mortality, taking into account other organ complications and the quality of life of patients not only during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. It is worth to to make every effort to reduce the severity of the anxiety and feelings of hopelessness in dialysis patients, to cope with the pandemic.