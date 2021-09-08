CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prognostic value of neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio, lactate dehydrogenase, D-dimer, and computed tomography score in patients with coronavirus disease 2019

Aging (Albany NY). 2021 Sep 8;13(undefined). doi: 10.18632/aging.203501. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: This study aimed to explore the significance of neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR), lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), D-dimer, and CT score in evaluating the severity and prognosis of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). METHODS: Patients with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were retrospectively enrolled....

Sciencedocwirenews.com

Two cases of pityriasis rosea after the injection of coronavirus disease 2019 vaccine

J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol. 2021 Sep 7. doi: 10.1111/jdv.17648. Online ahead of print. The incidence of cutaneous manifestation in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients was around 20%. Among the reported cutaneous reactions after the inoculation of COVID-19 vaccination till now, the most common reactions were delayed large local reactions, local injection site reactions, urticaria, and morbilliform eruptions. Pityriasis rosea (PR) was found to be one of the rare cutaneous symptoms caused by the COVID-19 vaccination2 . Here we report 2 cases of PR after COVID-19 vaccination.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Comparative effectiveness of dimethyl fumarate in Multiple Sclerosis

Br J Clin Pharmacol. 2021 Sep 9. doi: 10.1111/bcp.15071. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To assess the effectiveness of dimethyl fumarate (DMF) on annual rate of relapse subject to treatment (ARRt) and disability progression in multiple sclerosis (MS) compared to injectable immunomodulators (IMM), teriflunomide (TERI) and fingolimob (FTY), in real life setting.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Accelerating Coronavirus Disease 2019 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines-Selecting Compounds for Clinical Evaluation in Coronavirus Disease 2019 Clinical Trials

Crit Care Med. 2021 Sep 8. doi: 10.1097/CCM.0000000000005295. Online ahead of print. Given the urgent need for coronavirus disease 2019 therapeutics, early in the pandemic the Accelerating Coronavirus Disease 2019 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV) public-private partnership rapidly designed a unique therapeutic agent intake and assessment process for candidate treatments of coronavirus disease 2019. These treatments included antivirals, immune modulators, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 neutralizing antibodies, and organ-supportive treatments at both the preclinical and clinical stages of development. The ACTIV Therapeutics-Clinical Working Group Agent Prioritization subgroup established a uniform data collection process required to perform an assessment of any agent type using review criteria that were identified and differentially weighted for each agent class. The ACTIV Therapeutics-Clinical Working Group evaluated over 750 therapeutic agents with potential application for coronavirus disease 2019 and prioritized promising candidates for testing within the master protocols conducted by ACTIV. In addition, promising agents among preclinical candidates were selected by ACTIV to be matched with laboratories that could assist in executing rigorous preclinical studies. Between April 14, 2020, and May 31, 2021, the Agent Prioritization subgroup advanced 20 agents into the Accelerating Coronavirus Disease 2019 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines master protocols and matched 25 agents with laboratories to assist with preclinical testing.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Novel mouse models of bladder cancer identify a prognostic signature associated with risk of disease progression

Cancer Res. 2021 Sep 1:canres.1254.2021. doi: 10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-21-1254. Online ahead of print. To study progression of bladder cancer from non-muscle invasive to muscle invasive disease, we have developed a novel toolkit that uses complementary approaches to achieve gene recombination in specific cell populations in the bladder urothelium in vivo, thereby allowing us to generate a new series of genetically engineered mouse models (GEMM) of bladder cancer. One method is based on delivery of adenoviruses that express Cre recombinase in selected cell types in the urothelium, and a second uses transgenic drivers in which activation of inducible Cre alleles can be limited to the bladder urothelium by intravesicular delivery of tamoxifen. Using both approaches, targeted deletion of the Pten and p53 tumor suppressor genes specifically in basal urothelial cells gave rise to muscle invasive bladder tumors. Furthermore, pre-invasive lesions arising in basal cells displayed upregulation of molecular pathways related to bladder tumorigenesis, including pro-inflammatory pathways. Cross species analyses comparing a mouse gene signature of early bladder cancer with a human signature of bladder cancer progression identified a conserved 28-gene signature of early bladder cancer that is associated with poor prognosis for human bladder cancer and that outperforms comparable gene signatures. These findings demonstrate the relevance of these GEMMs for studying the biology of human bladder cancer and introduce a prognostic gene signature that may help to stratify patients at risk for progression to potentially lethal muscle invasive disease.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Prognostic Value of Preoperative Albumin-to-Fibrinogen Ratio in Patients with Bladder Cancer

J Cancer. 2021 Aug 4;12(19):5864-5873. doi: 10.7150/jca.61068. eCollection 2021. Background: Both nutritional status and coagulation function are closely associated with prognosis in patients with bladder cancer (BC). This study aimed to investigate the prognostic value of albumin-to-fibrinogen ratio (AFR) for BC patients underwent radical cystectomy (RC) or transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT), and develop predictive nomograms based on AFR. Methods: We retrospectively collected medical records of 358 BC patients who underwent RC or TURBT between January 2012 and December 2018. The whole cohort was divided into the training (215 patients, 60.06%) and validation cohorts (143 patients, 39.94%) based on surgery dates. The training cohort was applied to select characteristics and construct nomograms, while the validation cohort was used to verify the nomograms independently. Endpoints of the current study included overall survival (OS), disease-specific survival (DSS) and disease-free survival (DFS). Prognostic values of AFR and other characteristics were evaluated using univariate and multivariate Cox regression analyses and compared using the concordance-index (C-index). Nomograms for OS, DSS and DFS were constructed based on both-directional stepwise Cox proportional hazards regression analysis and evaluated by the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve, the C-index and calibration plot. Results: In whole cohort, 86 patients (24.02%) were classified into low AFR group and had worse OS (hazard ratio [HR]: 4.079, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 2.085-7.982, P < 0.001), DSS (HR: 3.012, 95% CI: 1.302-6.966, P = 0.010) and DFS (HR: 1.863, 95% CI: 1.204-2.883, P = 0.005) compared to BC patients in high AFR group. Meanwhile, the AFR processed better prognostic power than albumin and fibrinogen, individually. Multivariate Cox analysis indicated that AFR was an independent prognostic factor for OS (HR: 2.601, 95% CI: 1.057-6.395, P = 0.037) and DFS (HR: 1.971, 95% CI: 1.049-3.703, P = 0.035). Novel nomograms, incorporating AFR, tumor grade and tumor multifocality, were constructed and successfully validated for predictions of OS, DSS and DFS in BC. Conclusions: Preoperative AFR was identified as an independent prognostic predictor for OS and DFS of BC patients underwent surgery. The nomograms incorporating AFR provided accurate predictions for OS, DSS and DFS, which could help urologists in better clinical decision-making.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Blending of Designer Synthetic Polymers to a Dual Targeted Nanoformulation for SARS-CoV-2 Associated Kidney Damage

Biomacromolecules. 2021 Sep 7. doi: 10.1021/acs.biomac.1c00799. Online ahead of print. As the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to spread, studies have shown that hospitalized COVID-19 patients are at significant risk for developing acute kidney injury (AKI), which can cause increased morbidity, the need for dialysis treatment, chronic kidney diseases, and even death. In this paper, we present a proof-of-concept study for the utilization of combination therapeutic-loaded dual-targeted biodegradable nanoparticles (NPs) to treat concurrent AKI and COVID-19 in patients by delivering the therapeutics across the gut epithelial barrier and to the kidney, in order to lower the viral load as well as reduce the symptoms of AKI. Despite recent vaccination efforts and the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, problems related to the long-term effects of COVID-19 will continue to persist, including impacts on patients suffering from AKI and other chronic renal conditions. Therefore, the dual-targeted blended polymeric NP developed in this study to treat concurrent COVID-19 infection and AKI is a useful proof-of-concept nanoplatform for future treatments of these complications.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Serum IFNα2 measured by single-molecule array associates with systemic disease manifestations in Sjögren's syndrome

OBJECTIVES: Type I IFN (IFN-I) activation is a prominent feature of primary SS (pSS), SLE, and SSc. Ultrasensitive single-molecule array (Simoa) technology has facilitated the measurement of subfemtomolar concentrations of IFNs. Here, we aimed to measure IFNα2 in serum from pSS, SLE, and SSc using a Simoa immunoassay and correlate these levels to blood IFN-stimulated gene (ISG) expression and disease activity.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Outcomes of metastatic urothelial carcinoma following discontinuation of enfortumab-vedotin

Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2021 Aug 14:S1558-7673(21)00159-2. doi: 10.1016/j.clgc.2021.08.002. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Enfortumab vedotin (EV) is approved to treat metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC) following platinum and PD1/L1 inhibitors. Since the outcomes and patterns of therapy of patients following discontinuation of EV are unknown, we conducted a retrospective study to assess this issue.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Serum Neurofilament Light Association With Progression in Natalizumab-Treated Patients With Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis

Neurology. 2021 Sep 9:10.1212/WNL.0000000000012752. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000012752. Online ahead of print. ObjectiveThe objective of this study was to investigate the potential of serum neurofilament light (NfL) to reflect or predict progression mostly independent of acute inflammatory disease activity in patients with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) treated with natalizumab.MethodsPatients were selected from a prospective observational cohort study initiated in 2006 at the VU University Medical Center Amsterdam, The Netherlands, including patients with RRMS treated with natalizumab. Selection criteria included an age of 18 years or older and a minimum follow-up of 3 years from natalizumab initiation. Clinical and MRI assessments were performedon a yearly basis, and serum NfL was measured at 5 time-points during the follow-up, including on the day of natalizumab initiation (baseline), 3 months, 1 year and 2 years after natalizumab initiation, and on last follow-up visit. Using general linear regression models, we compared the longitudinal dynamics of NfL between patients with and without confirmed EDSS progression between year 1 visit and last follow-up, and between individuals with and without EDSS+ progression, a composite endpoint including the EDSS, 9 hole peg test and timed 25 foot-walk.ResultsEighty-nine natalizumab-treated patients with RRMS were included. Median follow-up time was 5.2 years (IQR 4.3-6.7, range 3.0-11.0) after natalizumab initiation, mean age at time of natalizumab initiation was 36.9 (SD: 8.5), and median disease duration was 7.4 years (IQR 3.8-12.1). Between year 1 and the last follow-up, 28/89 (31.5%) individuals showed confirmed EDSS progression. Data for the EDSS+ endpoint was available for 73 out of the 89 patients and 35/73 (47.9%) showed confirmed EDSS+ progression.We observed a significant reduction in NfL levels 3 months after natalizumab initiation, which reached its nadir of close to 50% of baseline levels 1 year after treatment initiation. We found no difference in the longitudinal dynamics of NfL in progressors versus non-progressors. NfL levels at baseline and 1 year after natalizumab initiation did not predict progression at last follow-up.DiscussionIn our cohort of natalizumab-treated patients with RRMS, NfL fails to capture or predict progression that occurs largely independently of clinical or radiological signs of acute focal inflammatory disease activity. Additional biomarkers may thus be needed to monitor progression in these patients.Classification of EvidenceThis study provides Class II evidence that serum NfL levels are not associated with disease progression in natalizumab-treated patients with RRMS.
ScienceEverydayHealth.com

Early, Aggressive MS Treatment Superior to Escalation Approach, Study Shows

Starting on a highly effective disease-modifying therapy (DMT) — as opposed to switching from less-effective to more-effective treatments or gradually increasing medication doses based on symptoms — slows disability progression in people with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), a study published on August 16 in JAMA Neurology found. The so-called “Swedish...
Houston, TXKHOU

Why are coronavirus patients using hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin?

HOUSTON — As the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads, why are some patients turning to unproven treatments like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin?. As many researchers can tell you, a lot of drugs can show promise in a petri dish or lab animals but fail to work in humans. Think of all the times we hear about possible cures for cancers that worked on lab rats but never become a reality for people. The sad reality of medical research is 31% of drugs fail in phase two clinical trials and over 58% in phase three.
Diseases & Treatmentsgastroenterologyadvisor.com

SARS-CoV-2 Outcomes in Patients With Chronic Liver Disease

Patients with chronic liver diseases (CLD) and cirrhosis, who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection, had higher mortality than patients with CLD and cirrhosis without SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to the results of a study published in Gastroenterology. Investigators utilized the National COVID Cohort Collaborative, a centralized source of electronic health record...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

The comparative efficacy and safety of anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis: A network meta-analysis

IBRO Neurosci Rep. 2021 Aug 27;11:103-111. doi: 10.1016/j.ibneur.2021.08.003. eCollection 2021 Dec. With the recent successful targeting of B lymphocytes in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS), treatment with anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) may represent a promising managemental approach, particularly for those with relapsing/remitting MS (RRMS). A network meta-analysis was conducted based on a comprehensive search in Embase, PubMed, and the Cochrane Library to assess the comparative efficacy and safety of currently available anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), including rituximab, ocrelizumab, and ofatumumab, versus a common comparator (interferon beta-1a [INFβ-1a]) in RRMS patients recruited in randomized clinical trials (RCTs). In a frequentist network meta-analytical model, annualized relapse rates (ARRs) and safety outcomes were expressed as risk ratios (RRs), whereas relapse-free events were expressed as odds ratios (ORs). Treatment ranking was performed using P-scores. The certainty of evidence was appraised using the GRADE approach. Five publications reported the outcomes of seven RCTs (3938 patients, 67.09% females). Compared to INFβ-1a, ocrelizumab reduced the risk of ARR (RR = 0.56, 95% CI, 0.50-0.64), serious adverse events (RR = 0.17, 95% CI, 0.09-0.30), and treatment discontinuation due to adverse events (SAEs, RR = 0.60, 95% CI, 0.39-0.93), and it was associated with higher odds of no relapses (OR = 2.47, 95% CI, 2.00-3.05). Ocrelizumab ranked best among all other treatments in terms of reducing ARR and SAEs. The quality of evidence was low for ocrelizumab, low to moderate for rituximab, and high for ofatumumab. Further large-sized, well-designed RCTs are needed to corroborate the efficacy and safety of ocrelizumab and other anti-CD20 mAbs in RRMS.
Women's Healthdocwirenews.com

Sex-Related Disparities in the Incidence and Outcomes of Community-Acquired Pneumonia among Type 2 Diabetes Patients: A Propensity Score-Matching Analysis Using the Spanish National Hospital Discharge Database for the Period 2016-2019

J Clin Med. 2021 Sep 2;10(17):3975. doi: 10.3390/jcm10173975. (1) Background: To analyze incidence, clinical characteristics, procedures, and in-hospital outcomes among patients hospitalized with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) according to the presence of T2DM in Spain (2016-2019) and to assess the role of gender among those with T2DM. (2) Methods: Using the Spanish National Hospital Discharge Database, we estimated hospitalized CAP incidence. Propensity score matching was used to compare population subgroups. (3) Results: CAP was coded in 520,723 patients, of whom 140,410 (26.96%) had T2DM. The hospitalized CAP incidence was higher in patients with T2DM (both sexes) (IRR 4.25; 95% CI 4.23-4.28). The hospitalized CAP incidence was higher in men with T2DM than in women with T2DM (IRR 1.46; 95% CI 1.45-1.47). The hospitalized CAP incidence among T2DM patients increased over time; however, the in-hospital mortality (IHM) decreased between 2016 and 2019. IHM was higher among non-T2DM men and women than matched T2DM men and women (14.23% and 14.22% vs. 12.13% and 12.91%; all p < 0.001, respectively), After adjusting for confounders, men with T2DM had a 6% higher mortality risk than women (OR 1.06; 95% CI 1.02-1.1). (4) Conclusions: T2DM is associated with a higher hospitalized CAP incidence and is increasing overtime. Patients hospitalized with CAP and T2DM have lower IHM. Male sex is a significant risk factor for mortality after CAP among T2DM patients.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

microRNA-146a-5p, Neurotropic Viral Infection and Prion Disease (PrD)

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Aug 25;22(17):9198. doi: 10.3390/ijms22179198. The human brain and central nervous system (CNS) harbor a select sub-group of potentially pathogenic microRNAs (miRNAs), including a well-characterized NF-kB-sensitive Homo sapiens microRNA hsa-miRNA-146a-5p (miRNA-146a). miRNA-146a is significantly over-expressed in progressive and often lethal viral- and prion-mediated and related neurological syndromes associated with progressive inflammatory neurodegeneration. These include ~18 different viral-induced encephalopathies for which data are available, at least ~10 known prion diseases (PrD) of animals and humans, Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other sporadic and progressive age-related neurological disorders. Despite the apparent lack of nucleic acids in prions, both DNA- and RNA-containing viruses along with prions significantly induce miRNA-146a in the infected host, but whether this represents part of the host’s adaptive immunity, innate-immune response or a mechanism to enable the invading prion or virus a successful infection is not well understood. Current findings suggest an early and highly interactive role for miRNA-146a: (i) as a major small noncoding RNA (sncRNA) regulator of innate-immune responses and inflammatory signaling in cells of the human brain and CNS; (ii) as a critical component of the complement system and immune-related neurological dysfunction; (iii) as an inducible sncRNA of the brain and CNS that lies at a critical intersection of several important neurobiological adaptive immune response processes with highly interactive associations involving complement factor H (CFH), Toll-like receptor pathways, the innate-immunity, cytokine production, apoptosis and neural cell decline; and (iv) as a potential biomarker for viral infection, TSE and AD and other neurological diseases in both animals and humans. In this report, we review the recent data supporting the idea that miRNA-146a may represent a novel and unique sncRNA-based biomarker for inflammatory neurodegeneration in multiple species. This paper further reviews the current state of knowledge regarding the nature and mechanism of miRNA-146a in viral and prion infection of the human brain and CNS with reference to AD wherever possible.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Intracortical surface-based MR diffusivity to investigate neurologic and psychiatric disorders: a review

J Neuroimaging. 2021 Sep 10. doi: 10.1111/jon.12930. Online ahead of print. Diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) allows the quantification of water diffusivity within the cerebral cortex. Alterations in cortical mean diffusivity (MD) have been suggested to reflect microstructural damage. Interestingly, microstructural changes can be detected in the absence of macrostructural alterations such as cortical thinning or gray matter volume loss. However, volume-based neuroimaging techniques for the study of cortical MD have shown some limitations in terms of intersubject registration, partial volume correction, and smoothing artifacts. In this review, we summarize how a surface-based approach for the assessment of intracortical MD has not only overcome these technical limitations, but also provided important contributions to the fields of neurology and psychiatry. Since its proposal in 2018, the use of this neuroimaging technique has revealed cortical microstructural alterations in a wide range of clinical contexts, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, schizophrenia, Huntington’s disease, multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and primary progressive aphasia. In most cases, the detection of early intracortical MD alterations preceded the identification of macrostructural changes. Importantly, microstructural damage significantly correlated with cognitive performance and biomarker measures, suggesting a potential role for its use in clinical trials as a sensitive imaging marker of neurodegeneration. Given that DTI is a widely available imaging modality, these encouraging results motivate further research using this novel neuroimaging metric in other clinical contexts. Overall, this technique has shed light into the key role of early cortical degeneration in many diseases where cortical involvement was previously thought to have limited clinical and biological significance.

