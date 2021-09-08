CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Functional role of ascorbic acid in the central nervous system: a focus on neurogenic and synaptogenic processes

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 4 days ago

Nutr Neurosci. 2021 Sep 8:1-11. doi: 10.1080/1028415X.2021.1956848. Online ahead of print. Ascorbic acid, a water-soluble vitamin, is highly concentrated in the brain and participates in neuronal modulation and regulation of central nervous system (CNS) homeostasis. Ascorbic acid has emerged as a neuroprotective compound against neurotoxicants and neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Moreover, it improves behavioral and biochemical alterations in psychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia, anxiety, major depressive disorder, and bipolar disorder. Some recent studies have advanced the knowledge on the mechanisms associated with the preventive and therapeutic effects of ascorbic acid by showing that they are linked to improved neurogenesis and synaptic plasticity. This review shows that ascorbic acid has the potential to regulate positively stem cell generation and proliferation. Moreover, it improves neuronal differentiation of precursors cells, promotes adult hippocampal neurogenesis, and has synaptogenic effects that are possibly linked to its protective or therapeutic effects in the brain.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ascorbic Acid#Central Nervous System#Multiple Sclerosis#Bipolar Disorder#Pmid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Public Healthspring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
ScienceNew York Post

Study suggests Alzheimer’s ‘could be stopped’ with oxygen therapy

Could simple oxygen therapy be enough to reverse the effects of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia?. The illness is known to cause brain cells and neural connections to degenerate and die, leading to memory loss and other important mental functions. But a new, small-scale study by researchers at...
EngineeringWorld Economic Forum

Tiny robots could deliver drugs directly to our central nervous system

New research has developed soft robots that can be controlled using magnetic fields. Its hope the tech could be useful for delivering drugs to the nervous systems. The latest study shows how the robots can move up slopes, move against fluids and also deliver substances at precise locations to neural tissue.
ScienceUSC News

USC institute launches worldwide study of Parkinson’s disease

The National Institutes of Health is funding a global consortium of researchers from 20 countries to study how the disease develops and spreads. The USC Mark and Mary Stevens Neuroimaging and Informatics Institute (USC Stevens INI), part of the Keck School of Medicine of USC, has launched a $3 million study that will unite researchers and data from 20 countries to answer some of the most pressing questions about Parkinson’s disease (PD). The 5-year collaborative effort, known as ENIGMA-PD, will analyze brain imaging, genetics, and clinical data in one of the world’s largest studies of the disease.
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find link between ADHD and dementia across generations

ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder) is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by inattention, impulsiveness and hyperactivity. It affects an estimated 3 percent of adults worldwide. The number of new ADHD diagnoses has increased dramatically in the last decades amid increasing awareness and knowledge about the disorder. However, since the diagnosis is still relatively...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Oligodendrocyte-Specific Deletion of FGFR1 Reduces Cerebellar Inflammation and Neurodegeneration in MOG35-55-Induced EAE

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Aug 31;22(17):9495. doi: 10.3390/ijms22179495. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic inflammatory and degenerative disease of the central nervous system (CNS). MS commonly affects the cerebellum causing acute and chronic symptoms. Cerebellar signs significantly contribute to clinical disability, and symptoms such as tremor, ataxia, and dysarthria are difficult to treat. Fibroblast growth factors (FGFs) and their receptors (FGFRs) are involved in demyelinating pathologies such as MS. In autopsy tissue from patients with MS, increased expression of FGF1, FGF2, FGF9, and FGFR1 was found in lesion areas. Recent research using mouse models has focused on regions such as the spinal cord, and data on the expression of FGF/FGFR in the cerebellum are not available. In recent EAE studies, we detected that oligodendrocyte-specific deletion of FGFRs results in a milder disease course, less cellular infiltrates, and reduced neurodegeneration in the spinal cord. The objective of this study was to characterize the role of FGFR1 in oligodendrocytes in the cerebellum. Conditional deletion of FGFR1 in oligodendrocytes (Fgfr1ind-/-) was achieved by tamoxifen application, EAE was induced using the MOG35-55 peptide. The cerebellum was analyzed by histology, immunohistochemistry, and western blot. At day 62 p.i., Fgfr1ind-/- mice showed less myelin and axonal degeneration compared to FGFR1-competent mice. Infiltration of CD3(+) T cells, Mac3(+) cells, B220(+) B cells and IgG(+) plasma cells in cerebellar white matter lesions (WML) was less in Fgfr1ind-/-mice. There were no effects on the number of OPC or mature oligodendrocytes in white matter lesion (WML). Expression of FGF2 and FGF9 associated with less myelin and axonal degeneration, and of the pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-1β, IL-6, and CD200 was downregulated in Fgfr1ind-/- mice. The FGF/FGFR signaling protein pAkt, BDNF, and TrkB were increased in Fgfr1ind-/- mice. These data suggest that cell-specific deletion of FGFR1 in oligodendrocytes has anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective effects in the cerebellum in the EAE disease model of MS.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Serum IFNα2 measured by single-molecule array associates with systemic disease manifestations in Sjögren's syndrome

OBJECTIVES: Type I IFN (IFN-I) activation is a prominent feature of primary SS (pSS), SLE, and SSc. Ultrasensitive single-molecule array (Simoa) technology has facilitated the measurement of subfemtomolar concentrations of IFNs. Here, we aimed to measure IFNα2 in serum from pSS, SLE, and SSc using a Simoa immunoassay and correlate these levels to blood IFN-stimulated gene (ISG) expression and disease activity.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Neural stem cells derived from primitive mesenchymal stem cells reversed disease symptoms and promoted neurogenesis in an experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis mouse model of multiple sclerosis

Stem Cell Res Ther. 2021 Sep 9;12(1):499. doi: 10.1186/s13287-021-02563-8. BACKGROUND: Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune inflammatory disease of the central nervous system (CNS). MS affects millions of people and causes a great economic and societal burden. There is no cure for MS. We used a novel approach to investigate the therapeutic potential of neural stem cells (NSCs) derived from human primitive mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) in an experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) mouse model of MS.
Healthdocwirenews.com

The Level of Stress and Coping Strategies in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis and Their Relationships with the Disease Course

J Clin Med. 2021 Aug 30;10(17):3916. doi: 10.3390/jcm10173916. OBJECTIVES: Stress is supposed to be linked with a background of multiple sclerosis (MS) and the disease course. DESIGN: The study aimed to assess the level of stress and coping strategies in MS patients within a year of follow-up and to investigate the relationships between these aspects and factors related-or not-to MS.
Healthdocwirenews.com

Emerging deep learning techniques using magnetic resonance imaging data applied in multiple sclerosis and clinical isolated syndrome patients (Review)

Exp Ther Med. 2021 Oct;22(4):1149. doi: 10.3892/etm.2021.10583. Epub 2021 Aug 9. Computer-aided diagnosis systems aim to assist clinicians in the early identification of abnormal signs in order to optimize the interpretation of medical images and increase diagnostic precision. Multiple sclerosis (MS) and clinically isolated syndrome (CIS) are chronic inflammatory, demyelinating diseases affecting the central nervous system. Recent advances in deep learning (DL) techniques have led to novel computational paradigms in MS and CIS imaging designed for automatic segmentation and detection of areas of interest and automatic classification of anatomic structures, as well as optimization of neuroimaging protocols. To this end, there are several publications presenting artificial intelligence-based predictive models aiming to increase diagnostic accuracy and to facilitate optimal clinical management in patients diagnosed with MS and/or CIS. The current study presents a thorough review covering DL techniques that have been applied in MS and CIS during recent years, shedding light on their current advances and limitations.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Blending of Designer Synthetic Polymers to a Dual Targeted Nanoformulation for SARS-CoV-2 Associated Kidney Damage

Biomacromolecules. 2021 Sep 7. doi: 10.1021/acs.biomac.1c00799. Online ahead of print. As the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to spread, studies have shown that hospitalized COVID-19 patients are at significant risk for developing acute kidney injury (AKI), which can cause increased morbidity, the need for dialysis treatment, chronic kidney diseases, and even death. In this paper, we present a proof-of-concept study for the utilization of combination therapeutic-loaded dual-targeted biodegradable nanoparticles (NPs) to treat concurrent AKI and COVID-19 in patients by delivering the therapeutics across the gut epithelial barrier and to the kidney, in order to lower the viral load as well as reduce the symptoms of AKI. Despite recent vaccination efforts and the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, problems related to the long-term effects of COVID-19 will continue to persist, including impacts on patients suffering from AKI and other chronic renal conditions. Therefore, the dual-targeted blended polymeric NP developed in this study to treat concurrent COVID-19 infection and AKI is a useful proof-of-concept nanoplatform for future treatments of these complications.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

ST-2191, an Anellated Bismorpholino Derivative of Oxy-Fingolimod, Shows Selective S1P1 Agonist and Functional Antagonist Potency In Vitro and In Vivo

Molecules. 2021 Aug 24;26(17):5134. doi: 10.3390/molecules26175134. Sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) is an extensively studied signaling molecule that contributes to cell proliferation, survival, migration and other functions through binding to specific S1P receptors. The cycle of S1P1 internalization upon S1P binding and recycling to the cell surface when local S1P concentrations are low drives T cell trafficking. S1P1 modulators, such as fingolimod, disrupt this recycling by inducing persistent S1P1 internalization and receptor degradation, which results in blocked egress of T cells from the secondary lymphoid tissues. The approval of these compounds for the treatment of multiple sclerosis has placed the development of S1PR modulators in the focus of pharmacological research, mostly for autoimmune indications. Here, we report on a novel anellated bismorpholino derivative of oxy-fingolimod, named ST-2191, which exerts selective S1P1 agonist and functional antagonist potency. ST-2191 is also effective in reducing the lymphocyte number in mice, and this effect is not dependent on phosphorylation by sphingosine kinase 2 for activity. These data show that ST-2191 is a novel S1P1 modulator, but further experiments are needed to analyze the therapeutic impact of ST-2191 in animal models of autoimmune diseases.
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Circadian System Plays Role in Asthma Severity

A new study explores why individuals who suffer most from the condition have the worse symptoms at night. The circadian system plays a key role in contributing to the worsening of asthma severity, according to the results of a new study conducted by Brigham Women’s Hospital and Oregon Health & Science University.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Surviving to Acute Myocardial Infarction: The Role of Psychological Factors and Alexithymia in Delayed Time to Searching Care: A Systematic Review

J Clin Med. 2021 Aug 25;10(17):3813. doi: 10.3390/jcm10173813. The time from symptom onset to reperfusion is a critical determinant of myocardial salvage and clinical outcomes in patients with acute myocardial infarction (AMI). This time period could be delayed if people do not seek help promptly and/or if the health system is not efficient in responding quickly and attending to these individuals. The aim of this study was to identify psychological factors associated with pre-hospital delay (PHD) or patients’ decisional delay (PDD) in people with an ongoing AMI. A search in PubMed/Medline from 1990 to 2021 with the keywords “pre-hospital delay” OR “prehospital delay” OR “patient delay” OR “decisional delay” OR “care seeking behavior” AND “psychological factors” OR “alexithymia” AND “myocardial infarction” was performed. Thirty-six studies were included, involving 10.389 patients. Wrong appraisal, interpretation and causal beliefs about symptoms, denial of the severity of the symptoms and high levels of alexithymia were found related to longer PHD or PDD. Alexithymia may be an overarching construct that explains the disparate findings of the studies exploring the role of psychological factors in PHD or PDD. Further studies are needed in order to analyse the role of alexithymia in patients with risk factors for AMI to prevent delay.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

An Overview of Peptide-Based Molecules as Potential Drug Candidates for Multiple Sclerosis

Molecules. 2021 Aug 28;26(17):5227. doi: 10.3390/molecules26175227. Multiple sclerosis (MS) belongs to demyelinating diseases, which are progressive and highly debilitating pathologies that imply a high burden both on individual patients and on society. Currently, several treatment strategies differ in the route of administration, adverse events, and possible risks. Side effects associated with multiple sclerosis medications range from mild symptoms, such as flu-like or irritation at the injection site, to serious ones, such as progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy and other life-threatening events. Moreover, the agents so far available have proved incapable of fully preventing disease progression, mostly during the phases that consist of continuous, accumulating disability. Thus, new treatment strategies, able to halt or even reverse disease progression and specific for targeting solely the pathways that contribute to the disease pathogenesis, are highly desirable. Here, we provide an overview of the recent literature about peptide-based systems tested on experimental autoimmune encephalitis (EAE) models. Since peptides are considered a unique therapeutic niche and important elements in the pharmaceutical landscape, they could open up new therapeutic opportunities for the treatment of MS.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Perturbation-specific responses by two neural circuits generating similar activity patterns

Curr Biol. 2021 Sep 3:S0960-9822(21)01146-5. doi: 10.1016/j.cub.2021.08.042. Online ahead of print. A fundamental question in neuroscience is whether neuronal circuits with variable circuit parameters that produce similar outputs respond comparably to equivalent perturbations.1-4 Work on the pyloric rhythm of the crustacean stomatogastric ganglion (STG) showed that highly variable sets of intrinsic and synaptic conductances can generate similar circuit activity patterns.5-9 Importantly, in response to physiologically relevant perturbations, these disparate circuit solutions can respond robustly and reliably,10-12 but when exposed to extreme perturbations the underlying circuit parameter differences produce diverse patterns of disrupted activity.7,12,13 In this example, the pyloric circuit is unchanged; only the conductance values vary. In contrast, the gastric mill rhythm in the STG can be generated by distinct circuits when activated by different modulatory neurons and/or neuropeptides.14-21 Generally, these distinct circuits produce different gastric mill rhythms. However, the rhythms driven by stimulating modulatory commissural neuron 1 (MCN1) and bath-applying CabPK (Cancer borealis pyrokinin) peptide generate comparable output patterns, despite having distinct circuits that use separate cellular and synaptic mechanisms.22-25 Here, we use these two gastric mill circuits to determine whether such circuits respond comparably when challenged with persisting (hormonal: CCAP) or acute (sensory: GPR neuron) metabotropic influences. Surprisingly, the hormone-mediated action separates these two rhythms despite activating the same ionic current in the same circuit neuron during both rhythms, whereas the sensory neuron evokes comparable responses despite acting via different synapses during each rhythm. These results highlight the need for caution when inferring the circuit response to a perturbation when that circuit is not well defined physiologically.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Analysis of the correlation between high iodized salt intake and the risk of thyroid nodules: a large retrospective study

BMC Cancer. 2021 Sep 7;21(1):1000. doi: 10.1186/s12885-021-08700-z. BACKGROUND: Currently, whether daily excess iodized salt intake increases the risk of thyroid nodules and even thyroid cancer remains controversial. Our research group aimed to provide a theoretical basis for the clinical guidance of daily iodized salt intake and the prevention of thyroid nodules through a retrospective analysis of the correlation between daily iodized salt intake and the risk of thyroid nodules and thyroid cancer in Hunan, China.

Comments / 0

Community Policy