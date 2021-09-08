Functional role of ascorbic acid in the central nervous system: a focus on neurogenic and synaptogenic processes
Nutr Neurosci. 2021 Sep 8:1-11. doi: 10.1080/1028415X.2021.1956848. Online ahead of print. Ascorbic acid, a water-soluble vitamin, is highly concentrated in the brain and participates in neuronal modulation and regulation of central nervous system (CNS) homeostasis. Ascorbic acid has emerged as a neuroprotective compound against neurotoxicants and neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Moreover, it improves behavioral and biochemical alterations in psychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia, anxiety, major depressive disorder, and bipolar disorder. Some recent studies have advanced the knowledge on the mechanisms associated with the preventive and therapeutic effects of ascorbic acid by showing that they are linked to improved neurogenesis and synaptic plasticity. This review shows that ascorbic acid has the potential to regulate positively stem cell generation and proliferation. Moreover, it improves neuronal differentiation of precursors cells, promotes adult hippocampal neurogenesis, and has synaptogenic effects that are possibly linked to its protective or therapeutic effects in the brain.www.docwirenews.com
