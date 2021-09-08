REGISTER for Jazz Voice Lessons!

You might have not even heard of the possibility of taking JAZZ VOICE lessons at Lewis & Clark! You can learn how to swing, how sing a blues or a soulful ballad, or even how to improvise! No musical background or prerequisites are necessary, just be able to carry a tune on pitch! There are only a couple of days left to register! MUP-162-01. If you are interested, please reach out to me ASAP! Contact Zsofia Csikos here: zcsikos@lclark.edu or 503-997-8566.