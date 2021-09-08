Returning evacuees, visitors urged to secure properties, resist providing food and water to bears
Residents and visitors returning to Lake Tahoe should be aware that bears have been seeking out human food sources during the evacuation and taking advantage of the lack of human presence. As you approach your home, look and listen carefully for signs that a bear has been or is in your home. If a bear is in your home, call 911. Do not attempt to chase it out yourself. Your safety is your responsibility.www.recordcourier.com
