CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon City, OR

Cross Country Slideshow: Three Rivers League girls preview meet

By Miles Vance
Posted by 
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QLzNc_0bqe3VvL00 Check out this slideshow of the best images from the TRL Preview Meet at Oregon City.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y0dLX_0bqe3VvL00 Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos.

So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Three Rivers League girls cross country preview meet at Oregon City High School on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Click anywhere to enter the slideshow, then scroll down and click on any image to enter fullscreen.

To buy an image or print from this event, go to milesvance.smugmug.com .

To see the complete story on this meet, click here .

Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or milesv@pamplinmedia.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
47
Followers
573
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oregon City, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Oregon City, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Oregon City, OR
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Rivers#Oregon City High School#Contact Sports#Rivers League#Trl#Milesvance Smugmug Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Forest Grove, ORPosted by
The Times

Sherwood netters make quick work of Forest Grove

The Bowmen defeat the Vikings in straight sets, frustrating Forest Grove head coach Amber Lieb.The Sherwood volleyball team had something to prove in their match versus Forest Grove Thursday, Sept. 9. Following a straight-set loss to Century in the Bowmen's league-opener two days prior, head coach Jenette Brotnov said she challenged her team before their game against the Vikings, and to her pleasure they responded — mightily. "I thought we played amazing," Brotnov said. "After our Tuesday game, this is how we should be playing all the time." Sherwood defeated Forest Grove 25-11, 25-17, 25-6, and in the process showed...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Times

Despite loss, Jesuit football gained valuable experience in opener

Crusaders learned the importance of big plays in opening loss to West Linn, look to Improve.A Week 1 football loss to No. 2-ranked West Linn was disappointing, but in many ways educational, for Jesuit High. {obj:56668: Jesuit fell 17-3 to West Linn on Sept. 3,} Coach Ken Potter said there were a couple of plays Jesuit receivers could have made for sophomore quarterback Jacob Hutchinson. "We all learned that when there's a chance for a big play, you need to make it," Potter said. The relatively young Jesuit team also learned it isn't far from the Crusaders' usual spot among...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro splits 'final homestand' with Eugene

The team will play one more series as visitors against Vancouver at Ron Tonkin Field. It's a wrap! Well, kind of. The Hillsboro Hops technically ended their home slate this past weekend with the last of six games with archrival Eugene. But with the hometown Hops ending their 2021 season with the Vancouver Canadians — who have shared Ron Tonkin Field with the Hops this season due to border complications stemming from COVID — the week of Sept. 14-19, Hillsboro fans will get one more look at their team before the players and coaches head elsewhere for the offseason.

Comments / 0

Community Policy