Cross Country Slideshow: Three Rivers League girls preview meet

By Miles Vance
Posted by 
West Linn Tidings
West Linn Tidings
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QLzNc_0bqe1m3E00 Check out this slideshow of the best images from the TRL Preview Meet at Oregon City.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y0dLX_0bqe1m3E00 Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos.

So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Three Rivers League girls cross country preview meet at Oregon City High School on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Click anywhere to enter the slideshow, then scroll down and click on any image to enter fullscreen.

To buy an image or print from this event, go to milesvance.smugmug.com .

To see the complete story on this meet, click here .

Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or milesv@pamplinmedia.com.

West Linn Tidings

West Linn Tidings

West Linn, OR
ABOUT

The West Linn Tidings is considered West Linn’s best source for local news based on the City of West Linn’s annual community engagement survey. The Tidings has also been named one of Oregon’s best weekly newspapers for the past decade by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. The Tidings offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in West Linn.​

 http://www.westlinntidings.com
Posted by
West Linn Tidings

Clackamas County high school girls soccer teams previewed for '21

Clackamas County's 11 high school girls soccer teams previewed for 2021 campaigns.It's time. After powering through a pandemic-shortened 2020 season last spring, the varsity girls soccer teams from Clackamas County's 11 high schools are ready do things right in 2021. That group includes returning league champions from Clackamas, Lake Oswego, Wilsonville and Gladstone. Read more about each team's 2021 prospects below. Three Rivers League Lake Oswego Head coach: Foday Kabba 2020-21 record: 6-1 in Three Rivers League play, 6-5 overall 2021 outlook: "We have a chance to be a very good team. How far we get towards achieving our goals...
Posted by
West Linn Tidings

Clackamas County boys soccer teams ready to get their kicks in 2021

Check out our previews of Clackamas County's 11 high school boys soccer teams.You know what the last year and a half have been like, right? Lockdowns, mask mandates, business closures and distance learning. After all that, you can understand why the varsity boys soccer teams at Clackamas County's 11 high schools are ready to get their kicks in 2021. That group includes returning league champions from Lake Oswego and Putnam. Read more about each team's 2021 prospects below. Three Rivers League Lake Oswego Head coach: Fraser Morrison 2020-21 record: 4-0-2 in Three Rivers League play, 4-4-2 overall 2021 outlook: "(This will be)...
Posted by
West Linn Tidings

Lake Oswego's Ana Peters, Lakeridge girls rule at Three Rivers League Preview

LO freshman Peters wins by more than a minute, while the Pacers take the team battle.Lake Oswego freshman Ana Peters may have won the biggest battle on Wednesday, Sept. 8, but it was Lakeridge's girls who won the war. Peters, running in the Three Rivers League Preview meet at Oregon City High School, sped to victory in the 5-kilometer race with a finishing time of 18 minutes, 32.77 seconds, but the Pacers put their first five runners into the day's top 14 to win the meet with 49 points. The complete team scoring was: Lakeridge 49, Tigard 59, St. Mary's...
Posted by
West Linn Tidings

Looking ahead to the 2021 high school girls cross country season

We share our previews of Clackamas County's 11 high school girls cross country teams.The weather is perfect, the masks are off, and it's time to run. That's just what the high school girls cross country teams in Clackamas County plan to do in 2021. After finishing their pandemic-shortened 2020 season less than five months ago, the Clackamas County girls cross country teams are ready for a full schedule this fall. Included in that group are returning district champions Clackamas, Lakeridge and Wilsonville. Read more about each team's 2021 prospects below.A D V E R T I S I N G...
Posted by
West Linn Tidings

West Linn football accelerates past Jesuit 17-3

The Lions break away to win after being tied 3-3 at halftime in their season opener.Let's be honest — there weren't a ton of big plays in the first half of the West Linn-Jesuit football game on Friday, Sept. 3. But the Lions made sure to change that narrative in the second half, getting two big plays, two touchdowns and a stellar defensive effort to beat the Crusaders 17-3 at Jesuit High School. "It's a big win," said West Linn junior wide receiver/linebacker Mark Hamper, who finished with nine catches for 143 yards, one touchdown and one interception. "Playing a...
Posted by
West Linn Tidings

Looking ahead to the 2021 high school volleyball season

We share our previews of Clackamas County's 11 high school volleyball teams.With the truncated, pandemic-impacted 2020 season fading into the distance, it's time to look ahead to the 2021 high school volleyball season. Across the courts of Clackamas County, returning league champions West Linn (from the Three Rivers League) and Wilsonville (from the Northwest Oregon Conference) will be joined by returning powers at Lake Oswego, Clackamas and La Salle, up-and-coming teams at Lakeridge, Oregon City, Putnam, Milwaukie and Gladstone, and newcomer Adrienne C. Nelson. Read more about each team's 2021 prospects below. Three Rivers League Lake Oswego Head coach: Nikki...
Posted by
West Linn Tidings

New coaches ready to grace Clackamas County sidelines

Meet new varsity coaches at Lakeridge, Clackamas, La Salle, West Linn high schools.With the start of 2021-21 high school sports edging ever closer, it's time to look at some of the new coaches who will guide their teams through the coming fall season. Here's a look at some of the new varsity coaches who will be gracing the sidelines in Clackamas County this fall. The first contests kick off on Thursday, Aug. 26. The new staff at Adrienne C. Nelson High School was profiled earlier here. You can see additional new coach profiles here.A D V E R T I...

