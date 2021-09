American climbers Paige Claassen and Michaela Kirsch have both redpointed Dreamcatcher (5.14d/F9a), Chris Sharma’s uber classic testpiece at Squamish, Canada. Paige Claassen’s ascent, the first by a female climber, came after a concerted effort having first tried the route seven years ago. It’s Claassen’s fourth F9a having previous repeated Algorithm, Kryptonite and Shadowboxing.