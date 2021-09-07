CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Michael K Williams posts 'don't cry for me' on Instagram before death

thehendersonnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael K Williams posts 'don't cry for me' on Instagram before death. Michael K Williams posted a clip on social media of Tracy Morgan asking fans not to "cry" for him - just days before his death.

www.thehendersonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Joe Budden Cries As He Reveals Emotional Bond With Michael K. Williams

The recent death of Michael K. Williams was felt throughout the Hip Hop community and beyond. The Wire actor was found dead on September 6 at his Brooklyn apartment with drug paraphernalia scattered around his body, suggesting a drug overdose. He was just 54. As friends, family and fans continue...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Ed ‘Big Ed’ Brown and Liz React to Pregnancy Rumors After ‘Baby Brother’ Post Fuels Rumors

Expanding the family! Ed “Big Ed” Brown‘s partner, Liz, mentioned a new addition, but it turns out “baby brother” isn’t a human sibling. “We are welcoming 4 paws coming,” the restaurant manager, 28, explained in a statement to In Touch on Tuesday, September 14. “[My daughter] has been asking for a sibling and I told her we could get a dog instead.”
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Morgan
Person
Michael K Williams
Us Weekly

Celebs React to Michael K. Williams’ Death: Jeffrey Dean Morgan and More

Mourning Michael K. Williams. The Wire’s Wendell Pierce and more celebrities honored the late actor after news broke of his death on Monday, September 6. “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams,” the 54-year-old’s rep told The Hollywood Reporter. “They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cry For Me
wearebreakingnews.com

Actor Michael K. Williams Of The Wire Found Dead, According To NY Post

Actor Michael K. Williams , known for playing the character of Omar Little on the television series ” The Wire, ” was found dead Monday in his Brooklyn, New York apartment, according to the New York Post . The newspaper, which cites police sources, points to a possible overdose as...
CELEBRITIES
bleedingcool.com

Community: Harmon, McHale & Brown Post on Michael K. Williams Passing

As the entertainment community deals with the news of the death of 54-year-old actor Michael K. Williams (The Wire, Boardwalk Empire, Lovecraft Country), Community creator Dan Harmon and cast members Joel McHale & Yvette Nicole Brown have taken to social media to address the loss of their co-star. Williams played Greendale Biology teacher Dr. Marshall Kane in the Season 3 episodes "Biology 101", "Competitive Ecology" & "Basic Lupine Urology". Coming off a 20-year prison term where he earned his Ph.D., Dr. Kane was known for being much more of a no-nonsense member of the school's faculty than the study group's been used to. In resigning his position, Dr. Kane would leave Jeff (McHale) and the gang with a "parting gift" invalid Biology credits.
CELEBRITIES
Indiana Daily Student

Black Voices: Michael K Williams - Death by Typecast

Michael K. Williams, an acclaimed actor that brought new life to television with his darkly realistic performances, is dead at age 54, presumably from a drug overdose. The first thing I thought of when I heard the news was Williams once said, "If I were typecast I would be in jail or dead. But I'm here. I got out."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
thehendersonnews.com

Britney Spears deactivates her Instagram account

Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram account. The 39-year-old pop star - who had more than 34 million followers on the photo-sharing platform - has decided to deactivate her account, with Britney revealing via Twitter that she's now planning to focus her attention on her romance with Sam Asghari. She...
TENNIS
Wbt.com

Dr. Robert Thompson on the deaths of Willard Scott and Michael K. Williams

The entertainment industry lost two of their own unexpectedly over the holiday weekend. Willard Scott, the longtime presenter and weatherman most notably on NBC’s Today show, passed away on Saturday. He was 87. Scott joined NBC in 1980, and was remembered for birthday well-wishes to fans of the program turning...
CELEBRITIES
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
thehendersonnews.com

It was DISGUSTING! These celebrities had their first kiss on camera

Some celebrities begin their acting careers at a very young age, so it makes sense that some of their first kisses happened in front of the camera. Keep reading to find out who these stars are and which celebrities they got to kiss for their first taste of romance.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy