Michael K Williams posts 'don't cry for me' on Instagram before death

As the entertainment community deals with the news of the death of 54-year-old actor Michael K. Williams (The Wire, Boardwalk Empire, Lovecraft Country), Community creator Dan Harmon and cast members Joel McHale & Yvette Nicole Brown have taken to social media to address the loss of their co-star. Williams played Greendale Biology teacher Dr. Marshall Kane in the Season 3 episodes "Biology 101", "Competitive Ecology" & "Basic Lupine Urology". Coming off a 20-year prison term where he earned his Ph.D., Dr. Kane was known for being much more of a no-nonsense member of the school's faculty than the study group's been used to. In resigning his position, Dr. Kane would leave Jeff (McHale) and the gang with a "parting gift" invalid Biology credits.

