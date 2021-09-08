CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook Ray-Ban Smart Glasses vs. Snap Spectacles: Key Features, Release Date, What's Different

By Gerry Palmers
itechpost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook is about to make a major foray into wearables with smart glasses set to be unveiled this week in partnership with eyewear giant Ray-Ban. A promotional image posted on the Ray-Ban website showed its logo side by side with Facebook, as the date "09 09 2021" was revealed. The image did not indicate if it meant September 9, 2021as the date to expect more news about the product or the actual release of the smart glasses.

