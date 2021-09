This is an herbaceous, earthy and grippy wine, medium-bodied and structured in well-mannered tannin. Earthy dried herb, rock and iron notes accent the crisp cherry and plum. Virginie Boone. rating. 90. Price. Designation. Heritage. Variety. Merlot. Winery. Medlock Ames. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.3%. Bottle Size. 750 ml.