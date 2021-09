Delicious black-fruit flavors are accented by baking spices like vanilla and cinnamon in this velvet-textured and full-bodied wine. The black cherry and black currant notes go deep and long. Jim Gordon. rating. 88. Price. Variety. Merlot. Winery. Cycles Gladiator. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 15%. Bottle Size. 750 ml.