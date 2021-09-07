Alberta Rose Chromy: April 29, 1929 – August 25, 2021
Alberta Rose Chromy, “Abby” passed peacefully and entered eternal life on August 25, 2021 in Coupeville, Washington, after a long and adventurous life. Abby was born on April 29, 1929 to parents Albert and Ina Sheffer, of Oneida, South Dakota. The eldest of four, she was soon joined by her sister Gervaise Kennedy, and brothers Maynard and Albert Sheffer. The family moved to Yakima, Washington where Abby’s formative years were spent among the apple trees on the family farm. After graduating from Yakima High School, Abby decided to go into nursing, graduating from Saint Elizabeth School of Nursing in 1950.www.whidbeynewstimes.com
