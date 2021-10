(CNN Business) — An Apple employee who led organizing efforts against harassment and discrimination within the company said she has been fired. Janneke Parrish, a program manager at Apple and one of the organizers of the #AppleToo movement, was suspended late last week and terminated on Thursday, she told CNN Business in an interview on Friday. Parrish said Apple told her she was fired for deleting files from her work devices before turning them over to the company as part of an internal investigation into leaks to the press.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO