It’s no secret that iPads are pricey, so if you’ve splurged on one for your kiddo, you’ll certainly want to ensure it’s protected from falls, throws, bumps, and other accidents. When you purchase one of the best iPad cases for kids, take care to pick one that’s compatible with your iPad model (make sure you know exactly which one you have, since each generation and type can vary when it comes to screen size, button and camera placement, etc.) and make sure it is made from shock-absorbent and impact-resistant materials like foam, silicone, or plastic. Depending on how worried you are about possible damage to the tablet, you might opt for additional protective features as well, such as a built-in screen protector or waterproofing.