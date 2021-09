GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A child died Sunday on the Haunted Mine Drop ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, the park stated in a press release. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday morning that the deceased is a child. The Garfield County Coroner’s Office says the child is a 6-year-old girl from Colorado Springs. (credit: CBS) The office says the child was visiting Glenwood Springs with her family. The park announced it is closed Monday and Tuesday following the incident. The park posted on its Facebook page at 10:26 p.m. Sunday and stated the accident happened earlier in the evening. UPDATE: First Responder Audio...