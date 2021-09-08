Alma Frances Williams Oliver was born February 3, 1938, in La Grange, Ga. She was an only child but grew up among many cousins that she loved dearly. She would want them to know how much they meant to her. She graduated from La Grange High School and went on to attend West Georgia College. She worked in Atlanta as a bank teller where she met her one true love, Doug. They were married for 55 years before his passing in 2015. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Sarah Williams, and her husband, Doug Oliver. She was a faithful member of Porterfield UMC, and the Key Sunday School Class, for nearly sixty years and had served in many capacities over the years.