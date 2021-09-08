Mr. Alan James Johnson, 66, of Homer, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at his residence. He was born May 6, 1955, in Avon Park, FL, to the late Leon E. Johnson, Sr. and the late Sarah Elizabeth Wingate Johnson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Sharon J. Pettway and Paul B. Pettway, Sr. Alan loved photography, music, was an exceptionally gifted guitar player and above all he loved the Lord Jesus Christ.