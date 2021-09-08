CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Byron Bernard Doomes

Albany Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleByron Bernard Doomes, a.k.a. Big Doom, 39, of Macon, GA. passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Byron was born on October 14, 1981 in Jesup, GA to Marietta Poole and George Doomes. He is survived by his wife, Porsha Doomes, his mother, Marietta (Dwight) Poole and father, George Doomes, sisters, Ashland Doomes, Latricia Poole, Demetria Poole, Mia Kelly and Heather Hardison, brother, Dwight Poole, Jr., nephews Logan Davis and Ethan Poole, mother-in-love, Paranda Williams, father-in-love, Broadus Williams, two brothers-in-love, Broadus and Cameron Williams, and two sisters-in-love, Amber and Aliseya Williams, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Community Policy