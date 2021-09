MADISON, Wis. — Game week. It's here, folks. No. 12 Wisconsin opens the 2021 season against No. 19 Penn State Saturday at 11 a.m. CDT. It'll be the seventh time the Badgers open a season against a ranked opponent since 1990. They didn't fare well in the previous six, winning just once (against LSU in 2016). However, only one of those games took place at Camp Randall Stadium, a venue at which Wisconsin rarely loses. We'll be speaking with our friends at Lions247 this afternoon to get in-depth insight on the Nittany Lions, and that story will run Tuesday morning. Until then, here are four quick Penn State facts to get your week going.