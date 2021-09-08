CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conyers, GA

Eleanor Sally Hinkle

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConyers, GA Eleanor Nadine 'Sally' Hinkle, age 90 of Conyers, died Friday, September 3, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Isiah Hinkle; sons, Robert Clifton Hinkle, Thomas Andy Hinkle; parents, Bernice and Capitola Conley. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Abbie and Kevin Walter; sister, Linda Sessions; grandchildren, Luke, Lindsey, and Lori Brown; and great-grandchildren, Everett, MJ, and Zoey. Sally was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church. She was an avid reader, enjoyed sewing, painting, and doing crafts. A Memorial Service was held Friday, September 10, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Justin Adams officiating. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

