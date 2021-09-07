CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Aubrey Lee ‘Buck’ Tanner

By Staff Reports
Vicksburg Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAubrey Lee “Buck” Tanner, at the grand age of 94, passed away peacefully at his home on Sept. 6. Tanner, who as a young child named himself Buck after his old bird dog, was born on July 29, 1927, in Petal, Mississippi to Andrew and Lona Tanner. At the age of 17, Buck joined the U.S. Navy where he served in Japan until the end of World War II. After the War, he returned and moved to Belzoni, Miss., where he met the love of his life, Daisy Purvis Tanner, who preceded him in death on Nov. 28, 2017.

