Folate helps with brain and personality

By SUZY COHEN Dear Pharmacist
midfloridanewspapers.com
 4 days ago

Everyone knows how important B vitamins are, especially for energy and nerve health. One of the most famous vitamins is B9, or what you see on store shelves as “folic acid.” This is a nutrient that’s required for proper spinal development in fetuses, and very commonly suggested by obstetricians. Folic acid is a synthetic precursor to natural folate, or 5-MTHF, which your body manufactures in a very complex biochemical process.

#B Vitamins#Folate#Drugs#Memory Disorder#B9
