Dr Abiodun Odusote studied Law (LL.B. Hons) at the Ogun State University. He holds an LL.M. Degree from the University of Ibadan. He completed a PhD in International Human Rights in 2010 at Nottingham Trent University. Fellow,Makwanyane Institute, Cornell University, New York, US. He is a Senior Lecturer with the Public Law Department, Faculty of Law, University of Lagos. He is presently a support lawyer of the Advocats Sans Frontieres France, the Sub-Dean Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, and an Examiner to the Chartered Institute of Secretaries and Administrators, Member of the University of Lagos Legal Advisory Board. Dr Odusote is a member of the African Constitutional Lawyers Network and associated with the International Constitutional Network. He has extensively published.