Bulldog cross country opens season in Hershey

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Spring High School cross country squad participated in the 2021 Run For the Chocolate Aug. 31 in Hershey. The Bulldogs were among the approximately 11 teams competing in the race, which were broken down into grades 9-10 and 11-12. Prizes awarded to the top 10 in each event. Sophomore Blake Wenger placed third with a time of 18:23.4 and sophomore Izzy Walley placed second, reaching the finish in 24:00.1. Bulldog Rebecca Fertig is pictured competing in her first high school race.

