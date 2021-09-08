CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseline SARS-CoV-2 Viral Load is Associated With COVID-19 Disease Severity and Clinical Outcomes: Post-Hoc Analyses of a Phase 2/3 Trial

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 4 days ago

J Infect Dis. 2021 Sep 8:jiab445. doi: 10.1093/infdis/jiab445. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Elucidating the relationship between severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) viral load and clinical outcomes is critical for understanding COVID-19. METHODS: SARS-CoV-2 levels were analyzed by quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR) of nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal...

