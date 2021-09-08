CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

A scalable and highly immunogenic virus-like particle-based vaccine against SARS-CoV-2

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 4 days ago

Allergy. 2021 Sep 8. doi: 10.1111/all.15080. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: SARS-CoV-2 caused one of the most devastating pandemics in the recent history of mankind. Due to various countermeasures, including lock-downs, wearing masks and increased hygiene, the virus has been controlled in some parts of the world. More recently, the availability of vaccines, based on RNA or Adenoviruses, have greatly added to our ability to keep the virus at bay; again, however, in some parts of the world only. While available vaccines are effective, it would be desirable to also have more classical vaccines at hand for the future. Key feature of vaccines for long-term control of SARS-CoV-2 would be inexpensive production at large scale, ability to make multiple booster injections and long-term stability at 4°C.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scalable#Virus Like Particle#Sars#Rna#Vlp#Pmid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Posted by
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Are Some People Already Immune to COVID-19 Without Getting It or Receiving the Vaccine?

There are several factors that give some people resistance or even immunity to COVID-19 even though they’ve never had the virus or received the vaccine. Now that many people have been fully vaccinated for months, there is discussion about just how long this will protect us from getting the virus, or at least getting deathly ill from it. Additional doses being offered to some 28 days after their second dose of a mRNA vaccine, and booster shots offered to others eight months after receiving the second dose of a mRNG vaccine are creating concern about how long the protection lasts.
Public HealthHyperallergic

A COVID-19 Mask That Kills the Virus? Scientists Say Yes

After a short-lived euphoria following the approval of COVID-19 vaccines, the relentless spread of the highly infectious Delta variant has forced us to return to mask-wearing, even if vaccinated. With varying degrees of protection — from basic cloth face coverings to advanced N95 or KN95 masks — masks have mostly been portrayed as a precautionary measure to prevent the transfer of viral load from one person to another. But what if there was a face mask that could kill the virus? A group of researchers at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) say that’s exactly what they invented.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Danger" Warning

America has been averaging over 100,000 COVID cases a day for the last four weeks—with no sign of slowing—and more and more children are getting sick. How to stop this, and how can you stay safe, when it seems like not enough people will ever get vaccinated? Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on This Week With George Stephanopoulos yesterday to issue some seriously essential advice—and a warning. Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Public Healthfox5ny.com

Say hello to 'Mu': New coronavirus strain arrives in the U.S.

Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and now Mu. Mu is another strain of the coronavirus and it has arrived in the United States. "What we know and what has been concerning is that this variant shares eight mutations with other variants of concern that we've seen beta and delta in particular, which seem to increase transmissibility," says Dr. Stephanie Silvera, epidemiologist, and professor of public health at Montclair State University.
Public Healthspring.org.uk

This Vitamin Deficiency Increases COVID-19 Risk

Being low in the vitamin puts these workers at higher risk of catching COVID-19. Having sufficient vitamin D levels is linked to a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, research finds. Healthcare workers with low levels of vitamin D were more likely to be infected. Low vitamin D levels were linked...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Pfizer-BioNTech SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is associated with an increased risk of myocarditis

Ridgewood NJ, the Pfizer-BioNTech SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is associated with an increased risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle), but infection with the virus is associated with a much greater risk of the condition, according to a real-world case-control study published on August 25 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Researchers analyzed the health records of more than 2 million people who are members of the Clalit Health Services (CHS), the largest healthcare organization in Israel. Vaccination was associated with a 3-fold increase in the risk of myocarditis (risk ratio [RR], 3.24, 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.55-12.44), as well as several other conditions including swollen lymph nodes (RR, 2.43; 95% CI, 2.05 to 2.78), appendicitis (RR, 1.40; 95% CI, 1.02 to 2.01), and herpes zoster infection (RR, 1.43; 95% CI, 1.20 to 1.73).
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

CDC Modifies Definition Of ‘Vaccine’ – Should We Be Skeptical?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention site made some notable changes to the vaccine definition. To be more precise, the definition changed from “the act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease” to “the act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce protection to a specific disease.”
Medical Scienceajmc.com

Research Highlights Benefits of Aspirin, Monoclonal Antibody Use in Patients With Diabetes, COVID-19

New research presented at the 5th Heart in Diabetes Conference highlights potential therapeutic options for patients with COVID-19 and diabetes. At the 5th annual Heart in Diabetes Conference hosted by The Metabolic Institute of America, investigators presented research on pharmacological interventions for individuals with diabetes who contract COVID-19 and use of monoclonal antibodies to prevent COVID-19 in patients with cardiovascular disease (CVD) and diabetes.
ScienceMedical News Today

Scientists discover antibodies that may neutralize a range of SARS-CoV-2 variants

Researchers have studied a dozen anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies isolated from people who had previously contracted the infection. They looked for antibodies that would not lose their effectiveness to new variants and that would work against a variety of respiratory viruses. They identified a potent antibody called S2E12. It was effective against...
Medical Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Nine Existing Drugs Reduce SARS-CoV-2 Viral Load in Cell-Based Study

A new study by researchers at the University of Manchester suggests that existing FDA-approved drugs may be suitable for repurposing as prophylactics, or for use in combination with vaccine therapy, to ward off COVID-19. COVID-19: A need for effective drugs. Across the globe, the rollout of several different COVID-19 vaccines...
Sciencepharmacytimes.com

Cells Exposed to Common Cold Enhance Immune Response to SARS-CoV-2

The results of a new study show that exposure to the viruses produces a protective ‘universal coronavirus’ memory. Immune cells found in individuals previously exposed to common cold coronaviruses enhance the body’s immune response to SARS-CoV-2, during both natural infection and vaccination, the results of a new study show. “During...
Pharmaceuticalspulmonologyadvisor.com

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Effectiveness 66% During Delta Predominance

HealthDay News — The vaccine effectiveness (VE) against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection decreased to 66 percent when the delta variant became predominant, according to research published in the Aug. 24 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Pre-Existing T Cells Play Key Role in SARS-CoV-2 Infection and Vaccination

The role of pre-existing immunity, specifically pre-existing T cells, in the course of a SARS-CoV-2 infection, remains unclear. New work adds clarity to this intensely debated area. The research shows that T-cell responses derived from immune system memory against the “common cold” coronaviruses enhanced SARS-CoV-2 immune responses after infection with SARS-CoV-2 and after vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. It also shows that these CD4+ T cells are ubiquitous but decrease with age. These findings may help explain why the elderly have more severe clinical outcome of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Discordant humoral and T cell immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in people with multiple sclerosis on anti-CD20 therapy

MedRxiv. 2021 Aug 25:2021.08.23.21262472. doi: 10.1101/2021.08.23.21262472. Preprint. BACKGROUND: Sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor (S1P) modulators and antiCD20 therapies impair humoral responses to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines. Whether disease modifying therapies (DMTs) for multiple sclerosis (MS) also impact T cell immune response to vaccination is unknown. METHODS: In 101 people with MS, we measured humoral...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Immunity to SARS-CoV-2: Spike protein docking site is Achilles' heel of the virus

Around 20% of those who have recovered from COVID-19 fail to develop immune protection against SARS-CoV-2, according to a MedUni Vienna research team led by allergist and immunologist Rudolf Valenta from the Center for Pathophysiology, Infectiology and Immunology. Their study found that the crucial immune protection that prevents the virus from docking and invasion of the body's cells only occurs when a person is able to form specific antibodies against the folded receptor binding domain (RBD) of the spike protein. This docking site does not change significantly with mutations of the virus. However, some people are unable to do this so for various reasons. An antigen-based vaccine targeting RBD could provide a solution, but such a vaccine is not yet available. The study was published in the journal Allergy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy