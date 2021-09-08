Understanding the molecular interaction of SARS-CoV-2 spike mutants with ACE2 (angiotensin converting enzyme 2)

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Aug 29;22(17):9366. doi: 10.3390/ijms22179366. Heat shock proteins (HSPs) are a large group of chaperones found in most eukaryotes and bacteria. They are responsible for the correct protein folding, protection of the cell against stressors, presenting immune and inflammatory cytokines; furthermore, they are important factors in regulating cell differentiation, survival and death. Although the biological function of HSPs is to maintain cell homeostasis, some of them can be used by viruses both to fold their proteins and increase the chances of survival in unfavorable host conditions. Folding viral proteins as well as replicating many different viruses are carried out by, among others, proteins from the HSP70 and HSP90 families. In some cases, the HSP70 family proteins directly interact with viral polymerase to enhance viral replication or they can facilitate the formation of a viral replication complex and/or maintain the stability of complex proteins. It is known that HSP90 is important for the expression of viral genes at both the transcriptional and the translational levels. Both of these HSPs can form a complex with HSP90 and, consequently, facilitate the entry of the virus into the cell. Current studies have shown the biological significance of HSPs in the course of infection SARS-CoV-2. A comprehensive understanding of chaperone use during viral infection will provide new insight into viral replication mechanisms and therapeutic potential. The aim of this study is to describe the molecular basis of HSP70 and HSP90 participation in some viral infections and the potential use of these proteins in antiviral therapy.